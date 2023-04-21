Tahini Market to Reach USD 1.2 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.53% from 2023 to 2030
Tahini Market Research Report Information By Category, By Packaging Type, By Distribution Channel, And By Region –Market Forecast Till 2030NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The multiple health benefits of tahini, which contains polyunsaturated fats, will gain traction as the general public becomes more health conscious. As per MRFR, the Tahini Market Size was valued at USD 0.85 billion in 2022. The tahini market industry is projected to grow from USD 0.89 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.2 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.53% during the forecast period (2023 - 2030).
Tahini is becoming a popular ingredient for dishes as it is used as a condiment or spreads for hummus, falafel pitas, rolls, and the trend toward seed-based products is one of the primary factors influencing the tahini market development in the approaching years.
Competitive Landscape:
The restructuring of the market's fundamental operations is expected to impact the market shortly. The upsurge in innovative technologies in the global supply chain is estimated to generate opportunities during the forecast period. The market is projected to witness an improvement in growth cues in the near future. The reclaimed market potential is projected to augment the worldwide market's progress. The mindset of hypervigilance in the aftermath of the pandemic is intended to guide market decisions throughout the projected period. The market's production stability is predicted to be variable. Each manufacturer is expected to make microeconomic decisions to ensure long-term business growth and continuity during the forecast timeframe. The COVID-19 pandemic's drastic changes in the global financial intermediation structure are believed to influence how firms acquire finance in the comparable period. The essential policies being developed by government bodies worldwide are thought to have a powerful role in the global advancement of the market.
The prominent contenders in the tahini market are Halwani Bros (Saudi Arabia), PRINCE TAHINA Ltd. (Israel), Kevala (U.S.), Al Wadi Al Akhdar (Lebanon), R.J.M. Food Industries Ltd (Israel), Haitoglou Family Foods (Greece), Carwari International Pty Ltd (Australia), GHANDOUR SONS S.A.L (Lebanon), Sunshine International Foods, Inc (U.S.), and SESAJAL S.A. de C.V. (Mexico).
Segmental Overview:
The tahini market has been divided into three categories based on packaging type: bottles & jars, tubs, and others. The global tahini market has been divided into two categories: conventional and organic. The tahini market has been classified as non-store-based and store-based based on the distribution channel. The tahini market regions have been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other major regions. The tahini market has been divided into desserts, sauces and dips, pastes and spreads, and others.
Detailed Regional Analysis:
The tahini market has been divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and other significant areas. The North American region headed the global tahini market, followed by the European region. Customers are increasingly attracted to tahini as they prefer nut or seed-based goods to dairy items. The United States and Canada are the primary nation-level markets sustaining the growth of the North American regional tahini industry. Additionally, the European region's tahini market is expected to be the fastest expanding due to the increasing popularity of global cuisines, notably Middle Eastern food, among individuals. The Middle East and African area are projected to dominate the tahini market share. Among the key issues is the high demand for Israeli, Persian, and Turkish cuisine. End-users are also becoming more knowledgeable of condiments such as tahini and hummus due to their high protein content, richness, and nutritional value, driving up demand for tahini in the region.
Industry Updates:
Nov 2021 International Golden Foods, Inc. (IGF) is voluntarily recalling specific lot codes of Al Kanater brand tahini due to the possibility of Salmonella contamination. This organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or older adults, and others with weakened immune systems.
