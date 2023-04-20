Audiology Devices Market Size Estimated to Reach USD 17.9 billion with growing CAGR of 6.2%, By 2032

Reports And Data

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Audiology Devices Market had a size of USD 10.4 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach USD 17.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period. The market revenue growth is driven by the rising prevalence of hearing loss and related ailments, an increasing aging population, and advancements in audiology devices technology.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 466 million people worldwide experience hearing loss, and this figure is expected to surpass 900 million by 2050. This growing number is a major driver for the demand for audiology equipment. Additionally, the increased prevalence of hearing loss in infants and young children resulting from conditions such as preterm birth, birth asphyxia, and maternal illnesses has contributed to the demand for audiology devices.

Apart from the rising prevalence of hearing loss and related illnesses, another important factor driving revenue growth in the audiology devices market is the aging population. Hearing loss and other auditory impairments are more common among older individuals. According to the United Nations, by 2050, approximately 2.1 billion people worldwide will be 60 years of age or older, which is expected to create high demand for audiology equipment in the coming years.

Some of the major companies included in the audiology devices market report are:

• William Demant Holding A/S

• GN Store Nord A/S

• Sonova Holding AG

• Sivantos Pte. Ltd.

• Widex A/S

• Starkey Hearing Technologies

• Cochlear Limited

• Med-EL

• Advanced Bionics AG

• Oticon A/S

Revenue growth is also driven by the increasing use of technologically advanced audiology devices. Manufacturers are consistently developing innovative and creative products, such as bone-anchored hearing aids, digital hearing aids, and cochlear implants, which offer users better sound quality, enhanced speech recognition, and increased comfort.

In addition, government programs promoting the use of audiology devices are accelerating market expansion. For example, in the United States, the FDA's Over-the-Counter Hearing Aid Act of 2017 permits adults with mild to moderate hearing loss to purchase over-the-counter hearing aids without a prescription. Similar regulations for the marketing and use of audiology equipment have been established in Europe under the Medical Device Regulation (MDR).

However, the high cost of audiology equipment, restrictive reimbursement policies, and a lack of awareness of hearing impairments in developing nations may constrain revenue growth in the market.

Type Outlook

Behind-The-Ear (BTE)

In-The-Ear (ITE)

Hear Loss Type Outlook

Sensorineural

Conductive

Mixed hearing

Technology Outlook

Analog

Digital

Age Group Outlook

Children (6 to 12)

Teenager (13 to 17)

Adult (18 and above)

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

MEA

key driving factors of the audiology devices market:

1. Rising prevalence of hearing loss: The increasing prevalence of hearing loss and related conditions such as tinnitus and ear infections is driving demand for audiology devices.

2. Growing aging population: As the global population ages, there is a higher demand for audiology devices since hearing loss is more common among older individuals.

3. Technological advancements: Advancements in technology such as digital signal processing, wireless connectivity, and miniaturization are driving innovation in the audiology devices market.

4. Government initiatives and policies: Government initiatives to provide better access to audiology devices, such as subsidies and reimbursement programs, are driving market growth.

5. Increasing awareness of hearing health: As awareness of hearing health issues increases, individuals are more likely to seek out audiology devices and services to improve their hearing.

6. Advancements in audiology research: Ongoing advancements in audiology research are driving the development of new audiology devices and treatments, further fueling market growth.

Conclusively, all aspects of the Audiology Devices market are quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects.

