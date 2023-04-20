Jinnah Executive Services Academy Expands its Reach with Three Offices Across Pakistan

JESA

LAHORE, PUNJAB, PAKISTAN, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jinnah Executive Services Academy, a leading provider of guidance and support for CSS, PMS, and Single Paper Exam preparation, has recently expanded its reach with the opening of two new offices in Multan and Rawalpindi. The academy now has a total of three offices across Pakistan, with its main campus and head office located in Lahore.

With the addition of these two new offices, Jinnah Executive Services Academy aims to better serve students across the country who are preparing for CSS, PMS, and Single Paper Exam. The Multan and Rawalpindi campuses will offer the same comprehensive guidance and support as the main campus in Lahore, with highly experienced and qualified faculty providing regular mock tests and assessments to help students in their preparation.

"We are thrilled to expand our reach with the opening of two new offices in Multan and Rawalpindi," said the spokesperson of Jinnah Executive Services Academy. "Our goal has always been to provide the best possible guidance and support to students who are preparing for CSS, PMS, and Single Paper Exam. With the addition of these two new offices, we will be able to serve even more students across the country and help them achieve their academic goals."

The Multan campus of Jinnah Executive Services Academy is located at 123 Main Street, Multan and can be reached at 061-2038427. The Rawalpindi campus is located at 456 First Avenue, Rawalpindi and can be reached at 051-4934253. The main campus and head office of Jinnah Executive Services Academy is located in Lahore and can be reached at 0423-5914327.

To learn more about Jinnah Executive Services Academy and its comprehensive guidance program for CSS, PMS, and Single Paper Exam preparation, visit their website at https://jesaacademy.com/

About Jinnah Executive Services Academy:

Jinnah Executive Services Academy is a leading provider of guidance and support for:

✔️ CSS Exam Preparation in Pakistan

✔️ PMS Exam Preparation in Pakistan

✔️ Single Paper Exam Preparation in Pakistan

The academy has highly experienced and qualified faculty who provide regular mock tests and assessments to help students in their preparation. With offices in Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi, Jinnah Executive Services Academy aims to serve students across the country and help them achieve their academic goals.

Contact Us: +923422745203

Email Address: jesaacademy1@gmail.com

