Software Defined Networking Market Research | Industry Trends & Size to Hit USD 72.63 Billion by 2027

Software Defined Networking Market Research

Adoption of software defined networking (SDN) solutions is being fueled by rising need for network automation and programmability.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The size of the global software defined networking market was estimated to be worth $9,995 million in 2019, and is expected to increase to $72,630 million by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 28.20% between 2020 and 2027.

Numerous reasons, including the rising popularity of cloud computing and increased expenditures in software-defined networking and network function virtualization to cut down on capital expenditure and operating costs, are fueling the expansion of the software defined networking market. Additionally, the widespread use of mobile devices and cloud services is fueling an increase in the demand for mobility services among businesses, which is boosting the market for software defined networking.

Software Defined Networking Market Dynamics:

The software-defined networking (SDN) market is being driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for network automation and programmability is driving the adoption of SDN solutions. Secondly, the growing complexity of networks and the need for more flexible and agile solutions is driving the demand for SDN solutions that can provide greater control and visibility over network traffic. Thirdly, the need for greater security and control over network access is driving the adoption of SDN solutions that can enable more granular and policy-based control over network traffic.

Fourthly, the rise of cloud-based services and the need for more efficient and scalable networking solutions is driving the demand for SDN solutions that can enable greater network agility and flexibility. Finally, the increasing adoption of IoT and edge computing is driving the demand for SDN solutions that can provide secure and efficient connectivity for a wide range of connected devices.

Software Defined Networking Market Trends:

The software-defined networking (SDN) market is experiencing several key trends. Firstly, there is a growing trend towards the adoption of SD-WAN solutions, which enable more efficient and secure connectivity for distributed networks. Secondly, there is an increasing focus on the use of SDN solutions for network security, enabling more granular and policy-based control over network traffic to improve security posture. Thirdly, there is a trend towards the integration of SDN solutions with other emerging technologies, such as AI and machine learning, to enable more intelligent and predictive networking.

Fourthly, there is an increasing demand for SDN solutions that can enable greater visibility and control over multi-cloud environments, enabling organizations to better manage their network traffic in complex cloud environments. Finally, there is a trend towards the adoption of open-source SDN solutions, which offer greater flexibility and cost-effectiveness compared to proprietary solutions, while also enabling greater innovation and collaboration in the SDN market.

Some of the key software defined networking industry players profiled in the report include Arista Networks Inc., Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Dell Technologies, Inc., Extreme Networks, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., and NEC Corporation. This study includes market trends, software defined networking market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

