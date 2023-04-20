Surrogacy Market 2023-2028: Size, Industry Trends, Growth, Share and Forecast Analysis

Surrogacy Market Global Report 2023-2028

The global surrogacy market size reached US$ 172.3 Million in 2022. By 2028, It will reach US$ 245.9 Million, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during 2023-2028.

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, "Global Surrogacy Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", the global surrogacy market size reached US$ 172.3 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 245.9 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2023-2028.

Surrogacy is a method in which a surrogate bears and gives birth to a child on behalf of another person or couple. It is supported by a legal agreement and provides parenthood to individuals, members of the LGBT community, and those with infertility or other medical issues. It enables one or both parents to maintain a biological relationship with the child. Since the cases of infertility due to problems in egg or sperm production or reduced sperm count are increasing, surrogacy is gaining immense traction across the globe.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global surrogacy market is primarily driven by the rising awareness about infertility treatments, such as sperm or egg donation and in-vitro fertilization (IVF). Additionally, numerous technological advancements in assisted reproductive technologies have catalyzed market growth. Moreover, there is a rise in the prevalence of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) in women due to stress, hormonal imbalance, decreased physical activity, and lifestyle changes, such as smoking, alcohol consumption, and surging intake of calorie-dense foods. In line with this, the increasing number of fertility clinics is positively influencing the market growth.

Besides this, the rising use of gestational surrogacy by surrogacy professionals, as it is less complicated than traditional surrogacy, is another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including the increasing fertility tourism, rising inability to conceive, easy availability of affordable surrogacy, and supportive reimbursement policies, are also anticipated to drive the market further.

Surrogacy Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global surrogacy market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Bourn Hall Clinic, Growing Generations LLC, Houston Fertility Center, IVIRMA Global, Max Healthcare, New Hope Fertility Center, CARE Fertility, Circle Surrogacy & Egg Donation, Extraordinary Conceptions, Nova IVF, Ovation Fertility and Scanfert Clinic.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global surrogacy market based on type, technology, service provider and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Gestational Surrogacy

• Traditional Surrogacy

Breakup by Technology:

• IVF with ICSI

• IVF without ICSI

• Intrauterine Insemination

Breakup by Service Provider:

• Hospitals

• Fertility Clinics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

