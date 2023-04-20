Satellite Enabled IoT Software Market is poised to reach USD 54.7 Billion, growing at a 29.30% CAGR by 2030
Satellite Enabled IoT Software Market
According to MRFR analysis, the global Satellite Enabled IoT Software market is expected to register a CAGR of 29.30% from 2022 to 2030
According to MRFR analysis, the global Satellite Enabled IoT Software market is expected to register a CAGR of 29.30% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 54.7 Billion by 2030.
The satellite-enabled IoT (Internet of Things) software market refers to the software applications and platforms that are used to enable IoT devices to connect to satellite networks for data transmission and communication. This technology provides a reliable and scalable solution for IoT devices that require global connectivity, such as remote monitoring and asset tracking. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the satellite-enabled IoT software market. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of remote monitoring and other IoT applications, as companies seek to reduce the number of onsite workers and improve operational efficiency. This has increased the demand for satellite-enabled IoT solutions, as they provide a reliable and secure way to transmit data from remote locations.
Key Players
• Eutelsat S.A. (France)
• Kepler Communications Inc (Canada)
• Inmarsat Plc
• Thuraya Telecommunications Company (UAE)
• Maxar Technologies Ltd (Canada)
• Lockheed Martin (US)
• Orbital ATK Inc (United States) and Space Exploration Technologies Corp (U.S.)
Market Segmentation
The Global Satellite Enabled IoT Software market has been segmented into based on technology and application.
Based on technology: Ku-Band, L-Band and Ka-Band
Based on application: Military, Aerospace, Telecommunication, Logistics and transportation, Healthcare and Agriculture
Regional Analysis
North America is the largest market for satellite-enabled IoT software, due to the high adoption of IoT technology in various industries such as healthcare, transportation, and logistics. The region also has a well-established satellite infrastructure and a large number of satellite service providers.
Europe is also a significant market for satellite-enabled IoT software, with the presence of major players such as Airbus, Thales Group, and Eutelsat. The European Space Agency (ESA) is also actively supporting the development of satellite-enabled IoT solutions through its ARTES program.
Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market for satellite-enabled IoT software, driven by the increasing adoption of IoT technology in industries such as agriculture, mining, and oil & gas. The region also has a large population and a growing demand for connected devices, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.
