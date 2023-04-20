Omnichannel retail commerce platform Market Projected to Hit USD 14.3 billion at a 19.20% CAGR by 2030
Omnichannel Retail Commerce Platform Market
According to MRFR analysis, the global Omnichannel retail commerce platform Market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.20% from 2022 to 2030
According to MRFR analysis, the global Omnichannel retail commerce platform Market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.20% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 14.3 billion by 2030.
Omnichannel retail commerce platform market refers to a software platform that enables retailers to offer a seamless and integrated shopping experience to their customers across various channels such as physical stores, online marketplaces, social media, mobile apps, and more. This platform allows retailers to manage their inventory, sales, marketing, and customer data in a centralized location, enabling them to deliver a consistent and personalized shopping experience to their customers.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the omnichannel retail commerce platform market. With the closure of physical stores and the rise of online shopping, retailers have had to quickly adapt to the changing landscape and invest in digital solutions to meet the changing needs of their customers. As a result, the demand for omnichannel retail commerce platforms has increased significantly, with many retailers looking for solutions that can help them manage their online and offline sales channels in a unified manner.
Key Players
• NCR Corporation (US)
• Diebold Nixdorf AG (Germany)
• Infosys Ltd. (India)
• Toshiba Corporation Salesforce.com (Japan)
• Oracle Corporation (US) and SAP SE (Germany)
Market Segmentation
The Global ORCP market has been segmented into deployment, solution and vertical.
Based on deployment: SaaS, On-premise
Based on solution: Management of e-commerce, orders, Point of sales, Retail order broker cloud, CRM Warehouse management
Based on vertical: FMCG clothing and footwear
Regional Analysis
According to a report by Markets and Markets, the global omnichannel retail commerce platform market size is expected to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2020 to USD 11.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.3% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of omnichannel solutions by retailers in the region.
