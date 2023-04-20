IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

Omnichannel retail commerce platform Market Projected to Hit USD 14.3 billion at a 19.20% CAGR by 2030

Omnichannel Retail Commerce Platform Market

Omnichannel Retail Commerce Platform Market

According to MRFR analysis, the global Omnichannel retail commerce platform Market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.20% from 2022 to 2030

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Market Research Future Insights

According to MRFR analysis, the global Omnichannel retail commerce platform Market is expected to register a CAGR of 19.20% from 2022 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 14.3 billion by 2030.

Omnichannel retail commerce platform market refers to a software platform that enables retailers to offer a seamless and integrated shopping experience to their customers across various channels such as physical stores, online marketplaces, social media, mobile apps, and more. This platform allows retailers to manage their inventory, sales, marketing, and customer data in a centralized location, enabling them to deliver a consistent and personalized shopping experience to their customers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the omnichannel retail commerce platform market. With the closure of physical stores and the rise of online shopping, retailers have had to quickly adapt to the changing landscape and invest in digital solutions to meet the changing needs of their customers. As a result, the demand for omnichannel retail commerce platforms has increased significantly, with many retailers looking for solutions that can help them manage their online and offline sales channels in a unified manner.

Get Free Sample PDF File: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/6956

Key Players

• NCR Corporation (US)
• Diebold Nixdorf AG (Germany)
• Infosys Ltd. (India)
• Toshiba Corporation Salesforce.com (Japan)
• Oracle Corporation (US) and SAP SE (Germany)

Market Segmentation

The Global ORCP market has been segmented into deployment, solution and vertical.

Based on deployment: SaaS, On-premise

Based on solution: Management of e-commerce, orders, Point of sales, Retail order broker cloud, CRM Warehouse management

Based on vertical: FMCG clothing and footwear

Browse Full Report Details: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/omnichannel-retail-commerce-platform-market-6956

Regional Analysis

According to a report by Markets and Markets, the global omnichannel retail commerce platform market size is expected to grow from USD 5.4 billion in 2020 to USD 11.1 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.3% during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of omnichannel solutions by retailers in the region.

Browse More Related Reports:

Video Game Market
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/video-game-market-10594

5G Industrial IoT Market
https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/5g-industrial-iot-market-10560

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

Sagar kadam
WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.
+91 95953 92885
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Omnichannel retail commerce platform Market Projected to Hit USD 14.3 billion at a 19.20% CAGR by 2030

Distribution channels: Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Sagar kadam
WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.
+91 95953 92885
Company/Organization
Market Research Future
99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor
New York, New York, 10013
United States
+919595392885
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/about-us

More From This Author
Counter UAS Market Rising Number of Security Breaches is Expected to CAGR 25% With 4.67 Billion – 2022 to 2030 by MRFR
Helicopter Tourism Market Anticipated to Reach at a USD 1.12 Billion With 3.20% By 2022 To 2030
Menstrual Cup Market is Anticipated to Expand at a Robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2022 to 2030
View All Stories From This Author