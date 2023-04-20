Media and Entertainment Storage Market Research | Industry Trends & Size to Hit USD 17.88 Billion by 2027

Media & Entertainment Storage Market Research

The increasing demand for high-quality video footage necessitates the development of larger and more efficient storage options.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global media and entertainment storage market was valued at $6,635.7 million in 2019 and is expected to grow to $17,879.5 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 13.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The global media and entertainment storage market is expanding due to factors such as the increasing popularity of 4K UHD content, the move from traditional to digital advertising channels, and the increase in demand for video content development, distribution, and conversion. Furthermore, rapid advancements in the media and entertainment industries, such as workflow collaboration, artistic originality, and new distribution strategies, stimulate market growth.

Media & Entertainment Storage Market Dynamics:

The media and entertainment storage market is being driven by several factors. Firstly, the growing demand for high-quality video content is driving the need for larger and more efficient storage solutions. Secondly, the rise of streaming services and the shift towards digital distribution is driving the demand for more scalable and flexible storage solutions. Thirdly, the increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in media and entertainment is creating a wealth of data that needs to be stored and analyzed.

Fourthly, the growth of virtual and augmented reality is driving the need for more powerful and sophisticated storage solutions to handle the high volumes of data generated by these technologies. Finally, the rising popularity of cloud-based storage solutions is driving the adoption of new storage architectures and models, enabling more efficient and cost-effective storage solutions for media and entertainment organizations.

Media & Entertainment Storage Market Trends:

The media and entertainment storage market is experiencing several key trends. Firstly, there is a growing trend towards the use of cloud-based storage solutions, as organizations seek to leverage the benefits of scalability, flexibility, and cost-effectiveness. Secondly, there is an increasing focus on the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in media and entertainment storage, enabling more efficient and intelligent storage solutions. Thirdly, there is a trend towards the adoption of object storage architectures, which enable organizations to store and manage unstructured data more efficiently. Fourthly, there is an increasing demand for more secure storage solutions, particularly in the wake of high-profile data breaches and cyber-attacks. Finally, there is a trend towards the use of hybrid storage solutions, which combine the benefits of on premise and cloud-based storage to provide more flexible and scalable storage solutions for media and entertainment organizations.

Some of the key internet advertising industry players profiled in the report include Amazon Web Services, Cisco Systems, Dell EMC, IBM, Microsoft, NetApp, Oracle, Seagate Technology, Toshiba, and Western Digital. This study includes market trends, media and entertainment storage market analysis, and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.

