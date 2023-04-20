FXGlobe Launches White Label Service, Removing Barriers to Entry for Investors Opening a Broker Business

White Label Services Logo of FXGLobe.io Marketing Tools

FXGlobe’s new White Label service empowers investors to establish brokerage businesses around the world.

LIMASSOL, LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FXGlobe, a leading online trading platform, is proud to announce the launch of its White Label service, a comprehensive solution that enables investors to start their own broker businesses worldwide with minimal risk, time, and financial investment.

This innovative offering provides a turnkey solution, granting investors access to FXGlobe's cutting-edge technology, multi-lingual support system, and personalized wholesale, clearing, liquidity, and risk management services.

The White Label service allows investors to leverage FXGlobe's unbranded trading platform, complete with customizable tools and features. With no waiting time, investors can immediately offer their clients a high-caliber trading experience on par with industry leaders. As part of the service, clients will benefit from exclusive products and services, including dedicated customer care and comprehensive training.

FXGlobe's White Label service offers a range of cost-effective solutions for market risk reduction, including turnkey clearing and liquidity accounts. Clients will also have access to competitive pricing options, superior execution, and custom-fit risk management. Additionally, the service includes over 300 forex and CFD instruments, enabling clients to offer their customers an extensive range of trading options.

"We are excited to launch our White Label service, providing investors with a unique opportunity to establish their own brokerage businesses without the typical barriers to entry," said [Name, Title] at FXGlobe. "Our goal is to empower entrepreneurs by giving them access to the same top-tier technology and support that has made FXGlobe a trusted name in the industry."

Investors interested in FXGlobe's White Label service can also take advantage of supplementary services such as website creation, CRM, affiliate software, and more, ensuring a seamless transition into the brokerage business.

To learn more about FXGlobe's White Label service and explore the benefits of establishing your own brokerage business, visit https://www.fxglobe.com.

FXGlobe, a licensed and regulated financial services provider with a sterling reputation for reliability and excellence, has been connecting traders with the global financial markets since 2009. With offices in 7 countries, FXGlobe provides an extensive range of cutting-edge services with a boutique, personalized approach. From its innovative social trading network to its comprehensive suite of tools, FXGlobe has positioned itself as a trailblazer in the financial services industry. Its diverse international network consists of over 45k retail and professional clients, along with trusted partners who enjoy game-changing benefits like custom account types, mini-sites, and impressive financial rewards.

Other unique assets include the FXGlobe Academy, FXGlobe Community, and Global Ambassadors. Designed to proactively strengthen traders’ knowledge, these educational goldmines help cultivate traders’ skills and inspire their sense of adventure to “Go one trade further.”

Visit www.fxglobe.com to discover more.

