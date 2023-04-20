Mobile Workforce Management Market is poised to reach USD 10.46 Billion, growing at a 13.6% CAGR by 2030
Mobile workforce Management market 1
According to MRFR analysis, the global mobile workforce management market is expected to register a CAGR of 13.6 % from 2020 to 2030 and hold a value of over USD 10.46 Billion by 2030.
Mobile workforce management refers to the use of software, mobile devices, and other technologies to manage and optimize the operations of a mobile workforce. This includes scheduling, dispatching, tracking, and communicating with field employees who work outside of a traditional office setting. The mobile workforce management market includes a wide range of software solutions and services, including workforce scheduling, mobile communication, and location-based services.
The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the mobile workforce management market. With many companies adopting remote work and social distancing measures, the need for mobile workforce management solutions has increased significantly. In particular, industries such as healthcare, transportation, logistics, and field services have seen a surge in demand for mobile workforce management solutions to manage their mobile workforce effectively and safely.
Key Players
• SAP SE (Germany)
• ServiceMax (USA)
• Verizon Wireless (USA)
• Actsoft Inc.
• (USA)
• FeedHenry (Red Hat Inc.) (USA)
• MobiWork LLC (USA)
• Pegasystems Inc. (USA)
• ProntoForms
• Corporations (Canada)
• ServicePower Inc. (UK)
• Sprint Corporation (USA) and TeleCommunications
• System Inc. (U.S.)
Market Segmentation
The Global Mobile workforce management market has been segmented into based on deployment, end-user and tools.
Based on deployment: Cloud and On-Premise
Based on end-user: BFSI, Communication, Logistics, Manufacturing and Procurement
Based on tools: IOS, Android and MySQL
Regional Analysis
Regionally, the mobile workforce management market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to dominate the market due to the high adoption of mobile workforce management solutions and the presence of leading market players in the region. Europe is expected to follow North America in terms of market share, with the Asia-Pacific region expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing adoption of mobile devices and the growing trend of remote work.
