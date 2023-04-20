Location Analytics Market Research | Industry Trends & Size to Hit USD 31.13 Billion by 2027

Location Analytics Market Research

The growing use of location-based services, as well as the necessity for real-time information, are driving demand for location analytics solutions.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global location analytics market was worth $10.29 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow to $31.13 billion by 2027, at a 15.5% CAGR from 2020 to 2027.

The ubiquity of smartphones and the increased use of GPS-enabled devices are driving the rise of the global location analytics market. Furthermore, factors such as increased use of spatial data and analytical tools, increased implementation of location analytics for asset management across various industries, and increased adoption of location analytics in the retail sector fuel market expansion.

Location Analytics Market Dynamics:

The location analytics market is being driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing use of location-based services and the need for real-time information are driving the demand for location analytics solutions. Secondly, the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT) and the rise of connected devices are creating a wealth of data that can be analyzed for location-based insights. Thirdly, the increasing demand for location-based advertising and marketing is driving the need for accurate and timely location data.

Fourthly, the emergence of big data and advanced analytics technologies are enabling more sophisticated location analytics capabilities. Finally, the rising popularity of cloud-based solutions is driving the adoption of location analytics solutions as organizations seek to gain insights from their data in real-time and on-demand, from anywhere and on any device.

Location Analytics Market Trends:

The location analytics market is experiencing several key trends. Firstly, the market is shifting towards cloud-based solutions, as organizations seek to leverage the benefits of scalability, agility, and cost-effectiveness. Secondly, there is a growing demand for real-time location analytics, which is driving the development of more advanced and sophisticated tools and platforms. Thirdly, there is an increasing focus on the integration of location analytics with other emerging technologies, such as AI and machine learning, to enable more advanced and predictive analytics.

Fourthly, there is a growing awareness of the potential of location analytics to drive business value, resulting in increased investment in location analytics initiatives across industries. Finally, there is a trend towards the use of location analytics in new and innovative applications, such as indoor positioning, smart cities, and autonomous vehicles, which are opening up new opportunities for growth in the market.

Some of the key location analytics industry players profiled in the report include Alteryx, Esri, Google LLC, HERE Technologies, Hexagon, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Pitney Bowes, Sisense Inc., Syncsort, Trimble Inc. This study includes market trends, location analytics market analysis, and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

