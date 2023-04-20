Judy Rentz encourages that giving up is not an option with “Fighting to Survive”

Get a glimpse into the life of Judy Rentz as she tells it all in this touching memoir
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What could be worse than having no water in the middle of the desert? For author Judy Rentz it would be finding herself almost every day struggling to survive, knowing it could be her last day on earth.
“Fighting to Survive” is a book written by Judy V Rentz and aims to encourage and give hope not just to the people who are struggling with undiagnosed illnesses but to anyone who feels so helpless.
Aside from Rentz being a proud country girl and the upbringing she had, she also stands firm in her beliefs. As she recounts her most unforgettable moments with her mother who undyingly reminded her that the Bible is the manual to life, this has given all readers of the book a hint as to what kind of help she found.
Rentz claims that there is help for anyone who is suffering just like her. She wants to encourage once and for all by sharing her private journey and by being vulnerable. Now she stands boldly on the fact that she doesn’t have to fight for her life, since it wasn’t even her battle from the beginning.
Healing, comfort, and joy are just one of the many things that were given to her by God. According to Rentz, this certainly contributes to who she is today, forgiven and saved by grace.
Want to know more about Judy’s story and how God has touched her life? Grab a copy now of Fighting to Survive, available on Amazon and visit her website www.judyvrentz.com.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.