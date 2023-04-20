Judy Rentz's Inspiring Act Of Faith; Don't Just Survive, Start Living

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When everything seems to be coming to an end, how does one begin to believe and have hope again? Author Judy Rentz shares the story of how a mere memory of her mother saved her life. She shares this in her book “Fighting to Survive” which was released in December 2021.
In this book, Rentz openly narrates her unexplained excruciating pain where she had one doctor after the other try to figure out the reason behind this mysterious illness. While this seemingly hopeless situation may be impossible to overcome, Judy Rentz has defied the norms and pursued to find an answer anyway, keeping the zeal within her while also being fueled by the grace of God.
Back in her younger years, Rentz shared that she treasured the memories she had with her mother who never ceased to remind them that all the answers to every question are found in the Bible. She praises God that He saved her from the monster that had kept her for a solid six and a half years grappling with deathly pain.
Through this book, she wants to reach out to those who are just one step away from their miracle. Encouraging all this book could ever reach, that all they have to do is believe and have faith. The Lord will surely win the war for everyone’s sake.
Be healed! Get a copy now available on Amazon and other leading digital bookstores around the globe. Visit her website www.judyvrentz.com.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital
message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and
advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.