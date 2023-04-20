Increasing Demand For Various transportation Drives Electric Motorcycles Market Size To Reach US$17.21 Billion by 2030
Increasing Demand For Various transportation Drives Electric Motorcycles Market Size To Reach US$17.21 Billion by 2030NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
Electric motorcycles and scooters market research will register worth 17.21 billion with ta CAGR of 11.90% during the forecast period. Electric motorcycles market are two-wheeled motorcycles whose power is generated by a motor using electricity in transportation fuel. Electric-powered two-wheeler show themselves as the electric-powered two-wheeler. A motor and a battery are installed inside the cycle to store and transform the electricity.
E-bikes, another name for electric motorcycles, come in a variety of styles. The market is expanding as a result of the management and motor technologies that are becoming more advanced. The market for electric motorcycles is being driven by consumer desire for green products and low-pollution vehicles.
𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐮𝐫𝐞 @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8136
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐬:
Blacksmith Electric (India)
Electric Motion (France)
Johammer e-mobility GmbH (Germany)
Husqvarna Motorcycles GmbH (Austria)
Essence Motorcycles (France)
Zero Motorcycles Inc. (US)
Razor USA LLC. (US)
Torkmotors (India)
Revolt Motors (India)
LITO MOTORCYCLES (France)
TACITA SRL (Italy)
Bell Custom Cycles (BCC) (US)
Harley-Davidson Inc. (US)
Alta Motors (US)
and Energica Motor Company S.p.A. (Italy)
Hero Eco
Mahindra GenZe
Honda Motors, among others
The growing population and decreases in the cost of electric scooters will drive the market in the forecast period. Cost-efficient maintenance and high efficiency drive the market. Government initiatives towards sustainable growth and the presence of OEM form many new opportunities for the market. Advancements like compact size, reduced motor weight, better acceleration, high-speed handling, etc., have increased electric motorcycles.
The motorcycles can withstand the high wind, and the availability of higher cargo storage are some of the market's growth factors. Due to the shutdown by the government, sales and manufacturing decreased. The factories were shutting down, and closing manufacturing units to limit the spread had a negative pitfall to the market. The market scenario is improving with the reopening of the automotive industry, which expects to make the market regain its growth. The high initial cost and less speed and reach of electric vehicles are hindering the growth of the electric motorcycle market. Limited battery capacity and shortage of charging infrastructure in many areas are challenging the growth market.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤
Below 75 Miles
75-100 Miles
Above 100 Miles
𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐁𝐚𝐭𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤
Li-ion
Lead Acid
Nickel Metal Hydride
𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐌𝐨𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐲𝐜𝐥𝐞 𝐕𝐨𝐥𝐭𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤
Below 24 Volt
24-48 volt
48-60 volt
Above 60 volt
The market is segmented into battery type, vehicle range, by voltage; based on the vehicle range segment, the market is segmented into Below 75 Miles, 75-100 Miles, and Above 100 Miles. By battery type, the market is bifurcated into Li-ion, Lead Acid and Nickel Metal Hydride. The electric motorcycles market is divided into Below 24 Volt, 24-48 volt, 48-60 volt and Above 60 volt by the voltage segment. Consumers adopt the 48 Volt battery as the 48 Volt provides motorcycles with a long battery range that avoids constant battery charging.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
The electric motorcycles market is studied in Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the rest of the world. The Asia Pacific region holds the market share. It will continue to grow in the forecast period as the region's government is involved in making efficient green vehicles for the control of increasing air pollution. The decreasing price of automotive vehicles, increasing population and improvement in traffic congestion make the region dominate the market. The presence of high-end market players in the North America and Europe region makes the region grow constantly. More fast-charging stations are constructed, and the shift to electric motorbikes propels the overall market share, and the market is rising globally.
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐧𝐞𝐰𝐬
A new electric motorcycle company, livewire, aims to achieve 1 lakh sales by 2026.
Browse In-depth Market Research Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electric-motorcycles-market-8136
𝐒𝐞𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬
Electric Vehicle Power train Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/electric-vehicle-powertrain-market-8276
Exhaust Sensors for Automotive Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-exhaust-sensors-market-2162
Fire Truck Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/fire-truck-market-7393
Four-Wheel Drive Vehicles Market @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/four-wheel-drive-vehicles-market-5832
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐅𝐮𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 -
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.
MRFR team has the supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end-users, and market players for global, regional, and country-level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.
In order to stay updated with the technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.
Larry Wilson
WantStats Research And Media Pvt. Ltd.
+ 1 855-661-4441
sales@marketresearchfuture.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube