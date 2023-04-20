CELEBRATE THE BEAUTY OF EQUAL RIGHTS THROUGH A KALEIDOSCOPE OF VIBRANT ILLUSTRATIONS IN GLO ROSE’S CHILDREN’S BOOK

Author Glo Rose crafts a captivating children's book that imparts invaluable life lessons to every young reader.
TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With all the chaos experience in today’s world, it is very important to raise kids with awareness and a sense of understanding that they should approach each day with bravery, perseverance, and hope.
Glo Rose's "The Flag in Me: America," is a delightful read that presents her perspective in a simple yet profound manner. This exceptional book is a valuable resource for today's children, inspiring them to embrace courage, persistence, and optimism as they navigate life's highs and lows. An essential addition to any bedtime reading list, this children’s book is a must-read that will leave a lasting impression on young minds.
"The Flag In Me: America" believes that everyone has the colors of the flag beneath them. The colors of the flag symbolize each of the following traits: bravery, kindness, resilience, and awareness. These traits are essential for children to learn early on in life, as they form the foundation for personal strength and a realistic view of the world, unclouded by naivete.
Author Glo Rose was inspired to create this book for her beautiful children. To let them understand the true meaning of every color of the American Flag—Blue, White, and Red. Kids will undoubtedly relate to each life experience shared in this book as it is written for kids to understand the message that all people have a flag within them; that despite being different, all is united by love.
Don’t miss the opportunity to get a copy of this book by Glo Rose, as this is a must-buy children’s book. The Flag in Me: America is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and all other leading online book retailers.
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.