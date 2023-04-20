Logistics Automation Market to Grow at an 13.93% CAGR from 2023-2028, Reaching US$ 137.7 Billion by 2028

Logistics Automation Market Report

The global logistics automation market size reached US$ 64.8 Billion in 2022. By 2028, it will reach US$ 137.7 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 13.93% (2023-2028).

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Logistics automation refers to the use of technology and automated systems to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of operations, including transportation, warehousing, inventory management, and order fulfillment. It includes robotics, automated storage and retrieval systems (AS/RS), transportation management systems (TMS), warehouse management systems (WMS), barcoding, and radio-frequency identification (RFID). It reduces costs, increases speed and accuracy, and improves customer satisfaction. At present, logistics automation finds application in the manufacturing, healthcare, retail and e-commerce, aerospace, defense, energy, and chemical industries across the globe.

Request a PDF Sample for more detailed market insights: https://www.imarcgroup.com/logistics-automation-market/requestsample

Logistics Automation Market Trends and Drivers:

The expansion of e-commerce sectors and the increasing adoption of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), to optimize logistic operations, reduce costs, and improve efficiency represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market.

In addition, the increasing adoption of automated guided vehicles (AGVs), autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), and robotic picking and packaging systems in logistics for warehousing and distribution are fueling the market growth. Apart from this, logistics companies are prioritizing sustainability in their operations, reducing carbon emissions, and minimizing waste.

They are also focusing on integrating automation technologies in logistic operations that help optimize routes, reduce fuel consumption, and minimize waste, which is stimulating the growth of the market across the globe.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/logistics-automation-market

Global Logistics Automation Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

ABB Ltd., Beumer Group GmbH & Co. KG, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Dematic (Kion Group AG), Honeywell International Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Kardex Group, Knapp AG, Mecalux S.A., Murata Machinery Ltd., Oracle Corporation, SAP SE and Swisslog Holding AG (KUKA AG).

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, component, function, enterprise size and industry vertical

Breakup by Component:

• Hardware

o Mobile Robots (AGV, AMR)

o Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS)

o Automated Sorting Systems

o De-palletizing/Palletizing Systems

o Conveyor Systems

o Automatic Identification and Data Collection (AIDC)

o Order Picking

• Software

o Warehouse Management Systems (WMS)

o Warehouse Execution Systems (WES)

• Services

o Value Added Services

o Maintenance

Breakup by Function:

• Warehouse and Storage Management

• Transportation Management

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals

• Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)

• Retail and E-Commerce

• 3PL

• Aerospace and Defense

• Oil, Gas and Energy

• Chemicals

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

If you want latest primary and secondary data (2023-2028) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Browse Other Reports:

Utility Billing Software Market 2023-2028 : https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/626009524/utility-billing-software-market-2023-business-growth-industry-trends-report-2028

Unified Communications Market : https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/619301576/unified-communications-market-size-worth-us-237-74-billion-by-2027-globally-growth-rate-cagr-of-17-50

Party Supplies Market : https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/619304342/party-supplies-market-size-us-21-1-billion-by-2028-globally-growth-rate-cagr-of-7-6-2023-2028

India Probiotics Market : https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/619308895/india-probiotics-market-size-is-anticipated-to-reach-inr-7-7-billion-by-2027-industry-growth-rate-cagr-of-20-50

Sports Optic Market : http://www.einnews.com/pr_news/619311231/sports-optic-market-size-to-reach-us-2-6-billion-globally-by-2028-at-3-cagr

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Services Private Limited.

134 N 4th St.

Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Americas:- +1 631 791 1145 | Africa and Europe :- +44-702-409-7331 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800, +91-120-433-0800