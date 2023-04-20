Plant based Meat Market Size to Garner $33.3 billion by 2031 | 20.5% CAGR

Plant based Meat Market

The global plant-based meat market was valued at $5.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $33.3 billion by 2031 , growing at a CAGR of 20.5%.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The plant-based meat market has been rapidly growing in recent years, as more and more consumers are seeking out alternatives to traditional meat products. The market includes a wide range of plant-based meat substitutes, such as burgers, sausages, chicken nuggets, and more, which are made from ingredients like soy, wheat, pea protein, and other plant-based sources.

The global plant-based meat market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, with increasing demand for vegetarian and vegan products, as well as concerns over the environmental impact of meat production and consumption. The global plant-based meat market was valued at $5.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $33.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Overall, the plant-based meat market is expected to continue to grow and evolve as consumers become more health and environmentally conscious, and companies continue to innovate and develop new plant-based meat products that appeal to a wider audience.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10909

𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡:

Rise in the vegetarian population & flexitarian diet and the ability of plant-based meat products to imitate animal-based meat products drive the growth of the global plant-based meat market. However, compared to animal meat, plant-based meat products may not contain essential omega 3 fatty acids, protein, and other nutrients. Also, some of the plant-based meat products are full of additives and highly processed which reduces their nutritional value. Also, owing to the high sodium content of plant-based meat, it can be harmful to people suffering from hypertension, diabetes, and other health disorders. These aspects are anticipated to restrict the market growth. Moreover, various initiatives by animal welfare organizations such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), aimed at minimizing excessive killing of animals for meat consumption, is estimated to present new opportunities in the coming years.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐨𝐧 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲?

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the food and beverage sector. This in turn, has driven the plant-based meat market demand globally.

Increase in trend of veganism had a huge impact on the adoption of plant-based meat products during the pandemic. The growing popularity of e-

commerce platforms and significant rise in the number of food delivery apps led to the significant rise in the number of plant-based meat products. This

way, the COVID-19 pandemic has re-shaped the plant-based meat market across developed and emerging markets.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝟐𝟎𝟎 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/94a2a66c4f913934bc8b4c5cd2469c86

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐡 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

The tempeh segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global plant-based meat market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is because tempeh is rich in essential nutrients such as protein, calcium, iron, vitamins, and other minerals. However, the seitan segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.5% from 2022 to 2031, as it is high in protein and low in fat and calories, and is a good source of essential minerals such as iron and selenium.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐲 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

The soy segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global plant-based meat market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Soy is regarded as nutrition powerhouse and people across the world enjoy soy as fresh vegetable dish. It can be consumed in the form of edamame, soy nuts, soymilk, and others. However, the pea segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 21.4% from 2022 to 2031, due to the rise in demand for gluten-free food products and the growing prevalence of diabetes.

𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏

North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global plant-based meat market. Growing awareness about animal rights is driving the North America plant-based meat industry demand. However, the European region is expected to dominate the market in 2031 and is also estimated to witness the fastest CAGR of 21.2% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in vegetarian population and declining meat consumption in this region.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10909

𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐭-𝐛𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐞𝐚𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬: -

1. Beyond Meat

2. Impossible Food Inc.

3. Amy's Kitchen

𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐇𝐞𝐚𝐥𝐭𝐡𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:

Central Lab Market Size: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/central-lab-market-A15406

Gene Synthesis Market Share: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gene-synthesis-market-A39015

𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐜𝐭:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.