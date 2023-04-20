Cultural Affairs Bureau sets up an exhibition pavilion in Portugal to promote Macao’s image as a cultural city

MACAU, April 20 - Organised by the Macao Government Tourism Office, the event “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon” is held from 15 to 22 April in Lisbon, Portugal. The Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC) participated in the event and held various activities, in order to promote Macao’s image as a cultural city, showcasing the cultural characteristics of Macao as “a base for exchange and cooperation where Chinese culture is the mainstream and diverse cultures coexist”.

In the event “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon”, IC set up an exhibition pavilion, themed “MACAU Multicultural!”, dedicated to Macao World Heritage sites, allowing visitors to understand the characteristics of Macao’s integration of Chinese and Western cultures and its historical ties. The pavilion not only presents the beauty of the Historic Centre of Macao through various means such as texts, images and multimedia, but also provides online tours of attraction sites, as well as the latest virtual exhibition “Visiting the Ruins of St. Paul’s in Space and Time” – Exhibition of Virtual Reality at the Ruins of St. Paul’s”. The pavilion shows diverse cultural landscapes of Macao to local audiences, thereby encouraging European tourists to visit Macao and explore this cultural city.

Meanwhile, the exhibition “Journeys of Light: Macao Landscape Watercolours from the Macao Museum of Art Collection”, jointly organised by the IC and the Macau Scientific and Cultural Centre of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Higher Education of Portugal, will be inaugurated in Lisbon on 20 April (local time), featuring a total of 50 landscape watercolours by 17 Macao artists from the collection of Macao Museum of Art, and presenting the development of local watercolours since 1970s from different perspectives and the city’s ever-changing urban landscapes and folk customs. The exhibited works feature elements of Southern European that reflect Macao’s sceneries through a combination of Chinese and Western artistic techniques, fostering a close communication between people of Macao and Portugal as well as the cultural exchange.

In recent years, IC has actively made use of Macao’s profound cultural resources and geographical advantages to enrich the connotation of “one base” and create diverse and innovative cultural tourism projects, as well as to promote Macao’s cultural image and new cultural tourism experiences as a World Heritage city through large-scale roadshows.

For more information about IC, please visit the official website at www.icm.gov.mo or follow its official WeChat account “IC_Art_Macao” and the respective page on Facebook.