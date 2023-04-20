Submit Release
Macao Entrepreneur Delegation Pays Investigation Visit to Portugal

MACAU, April 20 - In line with the Macao SAR government’s Europe visit, a delegation of more than 40 Macao entrepreneurs is take a trip to Lisbon and Porto, Portugal from 16 to 24 April, to visit and have field inspection in 13 local entities, including industrial and commercial organisations, as well as enterprises in key fields such as big health, high-tech and trade.

Economic, trade and tourism promotional activities launched in Portugal

During the visit, the delegation will attend the “Macao-Portugal Investment and Tourism Promotion Conference” jointly organised by the Portuguese Agency for Foreign Investment and Commerce (AICEP), Portuguese Tourism Promotion Agency, Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM), and Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), to introduce the business and investment environment, industrial layouts and policy advantages of Macao and Hengqin.

At the business matching session during the conference, IPIM created favorable conditions for enterprises by organising Macao delegates to meet with local enterprises, so as to help both sides grasp business opportunities and possibilities for new business co-operation. It is aimed at inviting more Portuguese investors to invest in Macao and Hengqin, whilst providing  opportunities for Macao enterprises to “go global” and expand their businesses overseas.

Promotion of Macao’s trade and MICE advantages via MGTO activities

Furthermore, to fully leverage the advantages of “MICE+tourism”, IPIM set up a booth at the “Experience Macao, Unlimited – Macao Expo in Lisbon” held by MGTO in Portugal, aiming to showcase the strength of Macao-Hengqin economic, trade and MICE sectors to local residents and merchants through on-site multimedia and other channels.

In addition to the representatives from Macao enterprises, the delegation also includes the representatives from government departments and enterprises in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin. The delegates are from various industries, including pharmacy, finance, science and technology, MICE, trade, tourism, transportation, construction, e-commerce, logistics, and professional services.

