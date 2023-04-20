“Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon” is grandly unveiled

MACAU, April 20 - Organized by Macao Government Tourism Office, the “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon” was grandly unveiled in Lisbon, Portugal on 19 April (local time). The event represents the first destination promotional event in Europe after the pandemic to showcase the city’s offer of new travel experiences. It is rolled out to widen international visitor markets for tourism and economic revival.

Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Ho Iat Seng, and his wife, as well as Ambassador of the People’s Republic of China to the Portuguese Republic, Zhao Bentang, attended the opening ceremony of the “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon”. The Chief Executive also inspected the exhibition booths prior to the opening.

The officiating guests at the opening ceremony include Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Lei Wai Nong, council member and representative of the President of Lisbon City Council, Diogo Moura, President of Portugal Tourism Board, Luís Araújo, Chief of Office of the Secretary for Economy and Finance of the Macao SAR Government, Ku Mei Leng, Director of Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, President of Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Vincent U, President of the Portuguese Association of Travel Agencies and Tourism (APAVT), Pedro Costa Ferreira, President of Cultural Affairs Bureau, Leong Wai Man, and President of the Equipment and Cultural Animation Management Committee (EGEAC), Pedro Moreira. Representatives of Macao’s travel trade and the six integrated tourism and leisure enterprises were also present on this spectacular occasion.

Exhibition brands the destination

The “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon” encompasses a large-scale exhibition and video mapping show as its two major highlights.

The event’s major highlight — “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Exhibition in Lisbon” is held at the Square of Commerce, the city’s landmark, from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. daily until 22 April (local time). Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, Cultural Affairs Bureau and the six integrated tourism and leisure enterprises are invited to join hands with MGTO in setting up various non-gaming themed zones/booths and installations for destination branding. Presented by MGTO, the “Macao Tourism Booth” paints a colorful picture of Macao’s travel elements. It features MAK MAK IG photo booth, gastronomic display, colorful canopy of the heavens at Travessa da Paixão, time portal to Rua da Felicidade, touch screen for mega events, among other installations. Visitors can also obtain printed tattoos of Macao/MAK MAK images, and follow MGTO on social networks in exchange for gifts. Local residents and pedestrians are attracted to the event.

Mapping show enjoys great popularity

Another major highlight, the “Light Up Macao: Macao Tourism Video Mapping Show” unfolded in advance days ago to cast the limelight onto the promotional event. The mesmerizing show dazzled for nights in a row and gained popularity. It is the first overseas presence of the mega extravaganza “Light up Macao” held by MGTO in Macao. Images are projected upon the facades of major architecture at the Square of Commerce, to showcase Macao’s tourism elements and unique strengths for local residents. The mapping show takes place at 8:30 p.m., 9:00 p.m., 9:30 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. every night from today until 22 April (local time). Each session spans about 12 minutes. In terms of the design concept, the mapping show consists of four chapters namely “Encounter of Chinese and Portuguese cultures”, “Heritage and Gastronomy”, Deepening the cross-sectoral integration of “Tourism +” and the “1+4” Strategy in support of appropriate economic diversification, among other elements. Spectators are invited onto an enthralling journey of the magnificent light artistry.

Deepen exchange and cooperation with Portuguese-speaking countries

By organizing this roadshow, MGTO strives to enhance exchange and cooperation between Macao and Portugal in tourism, economy and trade, culture and other realms. An entourage of Macao’s travel trade is therefore arranged to pay a familiarization visit to Portugal, which gives play to Macao’s role as a bridge and link between Mainland China and Portugal, and more extensively, widens the city’s exchange and cooperation with Portuguese-speaking countries. The event also aims to raise Macao’s international influence, push forward integration across “tourism +”, attract Portuguese and European visitors to Macao, and foster the concerted development between tourism and other related industries in Macao.

All individuals in Lisbon, Portugal are welcome to join the “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon”. For details, please visit the website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/promotion/macao_promotion_lisbon . More information about the “Experience Macao Unlimited – Macao Promotion in Lisbon” will be released on MGTO’s social media platforms to tap into international visitor markets vigorously.