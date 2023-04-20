Anticoagulants Market Size to Reach US$ 67.0 Billion by 2028 | Industry CAGR of 10.1%

Anticoagulants Market Research & Forecast Report 2023-2028

The global anticoagulants market size reach US$ 67.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during 2023-2028.

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, USA, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, “Anticoagulants Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028“, Offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the anticoagulants market growth. The global anticoagulants market size reached US$ 37.4 Billion in 2022 Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 67.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 10.1% during 2023-2028.

Market Overview:

Anticoagulants are specialized medicines that prevent blood clots and reduce the chances of developing severe medical conditions, such as strokes and heart attacks. They include warfarin, apixaban (eliquis), dabigatran (pradaxa), edoxaban (lixiana), and rivaroxaban (xarelto). They are widely used in the treatment of transient ischaemic attacks, atrial fibrillation and heart attacks, deep vein thrombosis (DVT), stroke, and pulmonary embolisms (PE). They aid in thinning blood and preventing blood cells called platelets from clumping together to form a clot and prolonging the clotting time. They come in different strengths and colors and are usually available in oral, such as tablets and capsules, and injectable forms. At present, anticoagulants are readily available at online stores, hospitals, and retail pharmacies across the globe.

Anticoagulants Market Trends and Drivers:

The growing geriatric population and the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular disorders across the globe represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, rising cases of pulmonary embolism (PE) on account of sedentary lifestyles and hectic work schedules are increasing the risk of heart-related diseases worldwide. This, along with the extended sitting, smoking, trauma, blood disorders, and autoimmune diseases can cause blood clotting in different parts of the body, which is catalyzing the demand for anticoagulants. The increasing prevalence of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Lyme disease, obesity, hepatitis C, and chronic inflammation are creating a favorable market outlook. Moreover, the increasing awareness about weight management and maintaining cardiovascular health among individuals and the importance of blood thinning is bolstering the market growth. Additionally, the easy availability of anticoagulants across offline and online distribution channels, coupled with the facilities of free doorstep delivery, lucrative deals and discounts, and secured payment gateways, are propelling the market growth. Besides this, the introduction of new anticoagulant agents that are orally administered and need less laboratory monitoring is contributing to the market growth. Furthermore, increasing investments by leading market players in research and development (R&D) activities for quality improvement of anticoagulants are creating a positive market outlook. Furthermore, favorable initiatives by non-profitable organizations (NPOs) to promote awareness about cardiovascular health are strengthening the growth of the market. Moreover, the growing partnerships between public health agencies and governments of various countries to prevent heart disease and strokes are catalyzing the demand for anticoagulants. Apart from this, the integration of advanced technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) on mobile devices for medication adherence in stroke patients undergoing anticoagulation therapy, is anticipated to drive the market.

Anticoagulants Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc

Aspen Holdings

Bayer AG

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited

Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Johnson & Johnson Private Limited

Pfizer Inc.

The report has segmented the market based on drug class, route of administration, distribution channel and application.

Breakup by Drug Class:

Novel Oral Anticoagulants (NOACs)

Heparin and Low Molecular Weight Heparin (LMWH)

Vitamin K Antagonist

Others

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Oral Anticoagulant

Injectable Anticoagulant

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Stores

Others

Breakup by Application:

Atrial Fibrillation and Heart Attack

Stroke

Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)

Pulmonary Embolism (PE)

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

