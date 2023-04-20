Commercial Kitchen Appliances Market 2023-2028: Trends, Size, Industry Growth and Forecast

Commercial Kitchen Appliances Market Global Report 2023-2028

The global commercial kitchen appliances market size reached US$ 93.1 Bn in 2022. By 2028, it will reach US$ 137.0 Bn, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% (2023-2028).

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, "Global Commercial Kitchen Appliances Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", the global commercial kitchen appliances market size reached US$ 93.1 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 137.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.4% during 2023-2028.

Commercial kitchen appliances are commonly used in food innovation centers and community kitchens for cooking, cleaning, and storing food items. They include various tools and equipment generally powered by electricity, solar energy, or cooking fuel. They are available in different sizes, colors, and designs. They are distinguished by their functionality, compactness, pricing, and features that help reduce the time and effort needed to complete tasks related to commercial kitchens. Since they assist in improving productivity, enhancing food preservation, and minimizing wastage, commercial kitchen appliances find extensive applications in commercial kitchens of resorts, institutional canteens, hotels, hospitals, railway dining, and full-service restaurants (FSRs) across the globe.

Download Free Sample Brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/commercial-kitchen-appliances-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global commercial kitchen appliances market is primarily driven by the rapid expansion of the hospitality sector. Moreover, the rising reliance of restaurants on commercial kitchen appliances, such as speed ovens comprising convection, microwave, and grill components with pre-set roasting and baking programs that help produce meals more quickly, is positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, quick service restaurant (QSR) chains are adapting to local tastes and adopting multi-cuisine meal preparations to their menu due to the rising number of individuals trying new foods and developing tastes for various cuisines.

In line with this, the escalating demand for drive-through services owing to busy lifestyles and hectic schedules has catalyzed market growth. Besides this, the rising focus on the use of energy-efficient and eco-friendly commercial kitchen appliances is another major growth-inducing factor. Other factors, including the rapid expansion of QSRs, increasing concerns about food safety, and the emerging travel and tourism industry, are also anticipated to create a favorable market outlook.

Checkout Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=5282&method=1

Commercial Kitchen Appliances Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global commercial kitchen appliances market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Alto-Shaam Inc., Duke Manufacturing Company, Electrolux AB, G.S. Blodgett Corporation (The Middleby Corporation), Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Hoshizaki Corporation, American Range Corporation, Carrier Global Corporation, Interlevin Refrigeration Ltd., MEIKO Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, The Vollrath Company LLC and True Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global commercial kitchen appliances market based on type, distribution channel, application and region.

Breakup by type:

• Refrigerators

• Cooking Appliances

• Cooktop and Cooking Ranges

• Ovens

• Dishwashers

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Offline

• Online

Breakup by Application:

• Quick Service Restaurant (QSR)

• Railway Dining

• Institutional Canteen

• Resort and Hotel

• Hospital

• Full Service Restaurant (FSR)

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5282&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact:

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address: 134 N 4th St

City: Brooklyn

State: NY

Country: United States