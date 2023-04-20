Child Presence Detection System Market is Projected to Hit USD 3,075.9 million at a healthy CAGR of 51.0% by 2030
Child Presence Detection System Market is Projected to Hit USD 3,075.9 million at a healthy CAGR of 51.0% by 2030NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Child Presence Detection System Market Overview: According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Child Presence Detection System Market Research Report, Sensor Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Sales Channel, Vehicle Type and Region - Forecast till 2030” the market volume can reach 3,075.9 Million by 2030. It is bound to register 51% CAGR over the forecast period 2023-2030.
Child presence detection systems are software capable of detecting children in front and rear seats. It aims to prevent deaths of children due to heat strokes. Government bills and efforts of car manufacturers to improve safety and comfort of passengers are likely to influence market demand. The report on the global child presence detection system market by Market Research Future (MRFR) covers trends in manufacturing and opportunities for the industry for the forecast period (2023-2030). The effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market value are discussed in high detail.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
Robert Bosch GmbH
Magna International Inc.
Continental AG
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Infineon Technologies AG
Denso Corporation, among others
These are prominent players of the global child presence detection system market. Partnerships and collaborations are on the uptick as manufacturers aim to dominate the market.
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞
STMicroelectronics has collaborated with Eyeris for development of a suite of applications of the interior of vehicles, one of which includes the child presence detection system.
𝐆𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝
Government efforts to tackle child deaths by being left alone in cars has been a major issue and led to development of software. For instance, the Hyundai Group had developed the Rear Occupant Alert system for providing alerts to car owners in case of passengers in the back seat. Improvement in rating points of cars according to European regulators due to presence of child presence detection systems can lead to high adoption and bolster market demand significantly.
𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐋𝐮𝐱𝐮𝐫𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬
The huge sales of luxury and electric vehicles owing to attractive government schemes and subsidies can offer a lucrative opportunity to the child presence detection system market. Inclination towards SUVs and high purchasing power of individuals can bode well for the market.
𝐄𝐱𝐨𝐫𝐛𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡
The high investments and maintenance & repair costs of child presence detection systems can deter significant buyers. Automotive manufacturers looking to lower costs can baulk at prospects. Lack of quality raw materials and adherence to international standards can limit the scope of the market.
𝐂𝐎𝐕𝐈𝐃-𝟏𝟗 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭
The COVID-19 outbreak will negatively impact the child presence detection system market due to shutdown of various production facilities and suspension of work. But federal stimulus packages to the automotive sector and concerns of safety for children can provide an impetus to market growth.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧
𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐚𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐃𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Radar sensors are an effective technology and highly accurate for detecting the presence of a child. Radars can minimize concerns of citizens while working in tandem with cameras to detect children in locked cars. Stringent laws by governing bodies in the EU and U.S. can drive the demand for radar sensors and prevent unwanted deaths of children.
𝐇𝐚𝐭𝐜𝐡𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐁𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫
Hatchbacks are cars capable of seating 5 people without any trunk or boot section. Examples of hatchbacks include the Mazda 3, Hyundai Elantra GT, Honda Civic Sport, and Toyota Corolla hatchback.
Multi-utility vehicles (MUVs) are cost-effective than SUVs. The low initial manufacturing cost compared to SUVs and the simplified layout can lower servicing costs. The child presence detection system in MUVs can alert car owners or passers-by through honks or alarms in case of an unattended child passenger.
𝐎𝐄𝐌 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
The OEM segment is expected to perform exceptionally owing to demand for safety features for children and adherence to strict laws. Many automotive manufacturing companies are working on ensuring safety and comfort to customers by complying with recent child presence detector laws. OEMs are more credible and authentic to the automotive manufacturer and will integrate the system by ensuring it passes the most rigid quality tests. For instance, General Motors launched a new technology for the GMC Acadia called the “Rear Seat Reminder” to remind busy parents to check the back seat before leaving the car in June 2016.
𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐜 𝐕𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐎𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐇𝐮𝐠𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥
The electric vehicles segment is expected to display a strong growth rate during the forecast period. As per the latest report by the IEA, the global sales of EVs are expected to reach 44 million vehicles annually by 2030. Shift to electric vehicles due to its compatibility with latest technologies and awareness of high pollution levels by conventional cars can bode well for the market.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝐀𝐏𝐀𝐂 𝐭𝐨 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
APAC is set to dominate the market due to implementation of sensing systems in cars. China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia are biggest customers of the region. Large number of children coupled with procurement of hatchbacks and MUVs by families can drive the market demand significantly.
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡
Information by Sensor Type (Ultrasonic, Radar, Pressure, and Others), Vehicle Propulsion (Electric Vehicle and ICE Vehicle), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), Vehicle Type (Hatchback, Sedan, SUV, and MUV) and Region (North America, Europe & Asia-Pacific))
