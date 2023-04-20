u-blox AG: u-blox Shareholders Approve All Motions Proposed by the Board of Directors

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / u-blox Holding AG UBXN, a global leader in wireless and positioning technologies, announces the results related to the shareholder votes of its Annual General Meeting 2023 (the "AGM"), held yesterday, 19 April 2023, at the Seminarhotel Bocken, Horgen, Switzerland. The AGM approved all proposals by the Board of Directors (the "Board") by a large majority.

André Muller, Chairman of the Board, states: "We thank our shareholders for their ongoing support and trust as expressed by the approval of all proposed agenda items. Together with my colleagues on the Board and in close collaboration with our CEO Stephan Zizala and his team, we strive to continue our growth journey thanks to continued investments in innovation aiming to capture numerous opportunities we see for automotive and industrial IoT applications."

The minutes of the AGM, including explanatory notes and related material will be available on the company's website and can be accessed using the following link https://www.u-blox.com/en/AGM .

Financial calendar Half-year revenues 2023: 12 July 2023 Half-year results 2023: 18 August 2023 Nine-month revenue: 11 October 2023

About u‑blox

u-blox UBXN is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial and consumer markets. Its smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short-range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia and the USA. ( www.ublox.com )

