Plataine & NEPES Sign MoU to Jointly Develop and Market AI-Based Solutions for Semiconductor Manufacturing

Based on the MoU, the companies will work together to develop products and software solutions for intelligent automation and optimization for advanced manufacturing in the field of semiconductors.

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Plataine, a leading provider of advanced software solutions for manufacturing, and NEPES, a leading provider of semiconductor packaging solutions, have announced that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to jointly develop and market AI-based solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry.

Based on the MoU, the companies will work together to develop products and software solutions for intelligent automation and optimization for advanced manufacturing in the field of semiconductors. The products will combine Plataine's AI and IoT Based Total Production Optimization (TPO) software with NEPES' industry know-how and expertise. The Parties will also form a joint venture in the Republic of Korea that will market, distribute, and sell these solutions.

This collaboration was initiated with the support of YOZMA GROUP KOREA and YOZMA INNOVATION CENTER. Yozma Group entered the Korean market in 2014 and established YOZMA GROUP KOREA, an investment company and company builder. To strengthen the role of connecting Israeli innovative tech with Korea's leading industrial ecosystem, it recently opened a consulting arm in Israel called Yozma Innovation Center.

As part of the partnership, Plataine will provide the joint venture with its technology in the field of intelligent automation and optimization software solutions. Plataine will also provide training and supervision for the joint venture, leveraging its vast experience in intelligent automation and optimization processes for advanced manufacturing.

NEPES will provide the joint venture with training and specific knowledge of the semiconductor industry, as well as access to data and information obtained from its facilities during the development of the products. Additionally, NEPES will support the distribution of the product to potential customers and promote the business.

As reported by Nam Ki-hyeon, Head of Venture Science Department of the Korean Maeil Business Newspaper:

"When the AI factory is built, we will have an AI system that runs 24 hours a day," said Byung-koo Lee, the chairman of Nepes. "We will further increase productivity and dramatically reduce costs to become the best semiconductor factory in the world."

The Chairman of Plataine, Dr. Moshe Ben-Bassat added "Nepes is a global leader in semiconductor packaging, and we have a lot in common, including our philosophy toward our employees," said Mr. Ben-Bassat, explaining why Plataine chose to partner with Nepes. "With our entry into Korea, we look forward to expanding our collaboration opportunities with Korea's excellent manufacturing companies," he added.

About Plataine

Plataine is the leading provider of Industrial IoT and AI-based optimization solutions for advanced manufacturing. Plataine's solutions provide intelligent, connected Digital Assistants for production floor management and staff, empowering manufacturers to make optimized decisions in real-time, every time. Plataine's patent-protected technologies are used by leading manufacturers worldwide, including Airbus, IAI, Triumph, MRAS (an ST Engineering company), Alestis, Kineco-Kaman, IFS, Light & Strong, Kanfit and Ethan Allen. Plataine partners with SAP, Siemens PLM the Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC) with Boeing, and CTC GmbH (an Airbus Company), and is also a part of the UK National Composites Centre (NCC) membership network, to advance the 'Factory of the Future' worldwide. For this work, Plataine has received Frost & Sullivan's 2021 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for its AI-Based Digital Assistants for Manufacturing and Innovation Awards from the JEC, Plataine Receives SME 2021 Excellence in Composites Manufacturing Award and CompositesUK organizations. Plataine is ISO 27001 certified for compliance with information security management requirements. For more information, visit: [http://www.plataine.com.

About NEPES

NEPES Corporation is a Korea-based company mainly engaged in the manufacture and distribution of semiconductors and electronic materials. The Company operates its business through two main divisions: semiconductor division and electronic materials division. Its semiconductor division engages in the manufacture of semiconductor products, such as driver integrated circuit (IC) bumping and packages, which are used in flat panel displays (FPDs). Its electronic materials division mainly provides developers, color filter developers, etchants, nano strippers, cleaners and slurries, among others, which are used in manufacturing process of semiconductors and liquid crystal displays (LCDs). The Company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets. For more information visit: https://www.nepes.co.kr/kr/.

Media Contact

Chloe Nagar, Plataine, +972547507105, chloe.nagar@plataine.com

SOURCE Plataine