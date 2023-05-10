X-Band Radar Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

X-Band Radar Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “X-Band Radar Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the x-band radar market. As per TBRC’s x-band radar market forecast, the X-band radar market is expected to reach $6.74 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 3.19%.

The growing demand for security systems is driving the X-band radar global market. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest x-band radar global market share. Major players in the x-band radar global market include Japan Radio Co. Ltd., Furuno Electric Co., Ltd., Terma AS, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Saab AB, IAI Group, Thales Group, Leonardo SpA.

X-Band Radar Market Segments

1) By Type: Mobile X-Band Radar, Sea-Based X-Band Rada

2) By Array: Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA), Passive Electronically Scanned Array (PESA)

3) Platform: Airborne, Terrestrial, Naval

4) By Application: Defense, Government, Commercial

An X-band radar is a tool or system that creates radio waves, examines their reflections for display, and is particularly good for discovering and identifying items or surface characteristics at frequencies ranging from 8 to 12 GHz and wavelengths ranging from 2.5 to 4 cm. Because of its shorter wavelength, X-band radar is utilised to identify small particles.

