Vaisala changes its financial reporting for subscription sales and publishes comparative figures for disaggregation of net sales, orders received and order book for 2022

Vaisala has decided to change its financial reporting as of 2023. Weather and Environment business area's subscription business will no longer be included in orders received and order book. Orders received and order book are not relevant key figures for this business. Business management follows performance of subscription business with net sales and relevant business indicators such as annual recurring revenue (ARR).

Vaisala has also decided, that as of 2023 in disaggregation of net sales, subscription sales will be reported as a separate line item in addition to product sales, project sales, service sales and lease income. Earlier subscription sales were included in service sales. As of 2023, service sales include calibration, field, and repair services as well as training.

Tables below present year 2022 quarterly comparative figures after the changes described above. These changes do not have impact on Industrial Measurements business area's figures.

Orders received

EUR million 1-3/2022 4-6/2022 7-9/2022 10-12/2022 1-12/2022 Vaisala 118.8 123.4 129.5 129.1 500.8 Weather and Environment 64.0 67.2 70.7 64.7 266.6 Industrial Measurements 54.7 56.2 58.8 64.4 234.2

Order book

EUR million Mar 31,

2022 Jun 30,

2022 Sep 30,

2022 Dec 31,

2022 Vaisala 146.1 157.9 162.5 154.6 Weather and Environment 111.0 120.6 123.4 112.8 Industrial Measurements 35.1 37.2 39.1 41.8

Net sales

EUR million 1-3/2022 4-6/2022 7-9/2022 10-12/2022 1-12/2022 Vaisala 118.8 120.5 133.3 141.6 514.2 Product sales 88.1 88.1 96.9 102.4 375.5 Project sales 15.8 17.6 19.8 20.3 73.5 Service sales 8.0 8.2 9.1 9.7 35.0 Subscription sales 6.4 6.2 7.3 8.5 28.4 Lease income 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.6 1.7 Weather and Environment 65.7 65.9 75.7 81.3 288.6 Product sales 39.1 37.7 43.9 46.7 167.4 Project sales 15.8 17.6 19.8 20.3 73.5 Service sales 3.9 4.0 4.5 5.2 17.5 Subscription sales 6.4 6.2 7.3 8.5 28.4 Lease income 0.5 0.4 0.3 0.6 1.7 Industrial Measurements 53.1 54.7 57.6 60.2 225.6 Product sales 49.0 50.4 53.0 55.7 208.1 Service sales 4.1 4.3 4.6 4.5 17.5

