Kindred expands North American retail footprint by launching in Washington State

Kindred Group continues its North American retail expansion by launching phase one of its partnership with The Swinomish Tribe, Washington State

VALLETTA, Malta, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) launches a retail operation at the Swinomish Casino & Lodge. This follows the announcement of the six-year agreement with the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community in October 2022. The first phase of the Sportsbook launch includes Unibet branded kiosks and over-the-counter sports betting. Further development will include an immersive Unibet sports betting lounge, due to launch later this year.

Unibet Sportsbook at Swinomish Casino & Lodge marks Kindred's 13th retail launch in North America, where it now holds retail presence in three states (Pennsylvania, Arizona and Washington).

"We are delighted to launch the first phase of our exciting retail partnership with the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community. Work continues at pace to build a fantastic Unibet sportsbook lounge, offering customers to the Swinomish Casino & Lodge a truly immersive sports betting experience", says Manuel Stan, SVP of North America, Kindred Group.

Kindred Group will continue to invest in growing its North America operations where market conditions support a sustainable business model. 

Maria Angell Dupont, External Communications Manager, Kindred Group
press@kindredgroup.com 
+46 72 165 15 17

