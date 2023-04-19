California man sentenced for attempted second-degree murder

KANSAS, April 19 - KINGMAN – (April 19, 2023) – A California man has been sentenced to serve more than 20 years for his conviction of attempted second-degree murder, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said today.

Robert John Escarcega, a transient from California, was sentenced by Kingman County District Court Judge Francis R. Meisenheimer to serve 247 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility. He was also sentenced to register as a violent offender for 15 years. Escarcega was found guilty by a jury on February 7, 2023.

The crime took place on October 2, 2021, during a domestic incident in rural Kingman County. The case was investigated by the Kingman County Sheriff’s Office, Kingman Police Department, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Wichita Police Department.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Nicole Southall.