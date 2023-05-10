Wire Harness Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Wire Harness Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Wire Harness Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the wire harness market. As per TBRC’s wire harness market forecast, the wire harness market is expected to reach $78.52 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.59%.

Growth in the automotive sector is driving the growth of the wire harness global market going forward. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest wire harness global market share. Major players in the wire harness global market include Fujikura Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson, Nexans S.A., Sumitomo Electric Industries, Yazaki Corporation, Yura Corporation.

Wire Harness Market Segments

1) By Product Type: Wire Harness Connector, Wire Harness Terminal, Other Products

2) By Material: PVC, Vinyl, Thermoplast Elastomer, Polyurethane, Polyethylene

3) By Vehicle Type: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles

4) By Application: Automotive, Telecom, Medical, Other Applications

A wire harness is an organised and systematic arrangement of cables contained within an insulating substance that is used to transfer electrical power and other signals. Straps, cable ties, insulation tape, and other materials bind these wires, allowing them to be easily installed in their many applications and protecting them from wear and strain.

