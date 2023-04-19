Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 2,178 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,749 in the last 365 days.

Senate Bill 551 Printer's Number 612

PENNSYLVANIA, April 19 - "Firearm accessory." An item used in conjunction with or

affixed to a firearm but that is not mechanically essential to

the basic functions of that firearm.

"Registry." A list generated by regulation, mandate, order

or statute that indicates the ownership, residence or storage

location of firearms purchased or otherwise legally owned or

stored within this Commonwealth.

"State actor." An official, agent or employee of the

Commonwealth or a political subdivision of the Commonwealth. The

term includes persons contracting with the Commonwealth.

Section 4. Prohibitions.

(a) State actors.--A Federal action relating to a firearm,

magazine of a firearm, accessory and ammunition, intended to

restrict possession, transfer or use of a firearm, magazine of a

firearm, accessory and ammunition shall be unenforceable by a

State actor in this Commonwealth.

(b) Enforceability.--A Federal action created or taking

effect after December 31, 2020, shall be unenforceable within

this Commonwealth if the Federal action attempts to register,

restrict or ban the ownership or purchase of a firearm, magazine

of a firearm, firearm accessory or ammunition, or to reclassify

the firearm, accessory or magazine ex post facto where the

result is to prohibit or restrict continued ownership or common

use. An attempt by the Federal government to create within this

Commonwealth a registry regarding a firearm, component or

accessory, ammunition or magazine shall be prohibited.

(c) Duty, immunity and penalty.--

(1) An official, agent or employee of the Federal

Government, or a person who works for the Federal Government

in any capacity located within this Commonwealth, or a State

20230SB0551PN0612 - 4 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30

You just read:

Senate Bill 551 Printer's Number 612

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more