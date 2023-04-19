Submit Release
Senate Bill 572 Printer's Number 614

PENNSYLVANIA, April 19 - of financial interests).]

* * *

"Gift." [As defined in section 13A03 (relating to

definitions).] Money, virtual currency or a thing of value

received, other than income, for which a consideration of equal

or greater value is not received. The term shall not include the

following:

(1) A gift from a person other than a principal or

lobbyist that is valued at $50 or less. Gifts under this

paragraph shall be limited to $250 annually.

(2) A political contribution reported in accordance with

law.

(3) A gift from a parent, sibling, spouse, child,

stepchild, stepparent, stepsibling, grandparent, grandchild,

parent -in-law , sibling-in-law or other close relative when

the circumstances make it clear that the motivation for the

action was a personal or family relationship, including an

invitation to attend a personal or family social event.

(4) A devise, bequest, intestate estate distribution or

principal distribution of a trust.

(5) A gift available to the public or offered to members

of a group or class in which membership is not related to

being a public official or public employee.

(6) An award or prize given to competitors in any

contest or event open to the public, including a random

drawing.

(7) An award, plaque and other ceremonial item valued at

$100 or less that is publicly presented or intended to be

publicly presented in recognition of public service of the

type customarily bestowed at similar ceremonies or that are

Senate Bill 572 Printer's Number 614

