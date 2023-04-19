Senate Bill 572 Printer's Number 614

There were 2,179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,749 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 19
"Gift." [As defined in section 13A03 (relating to
definitions).] Money, virtual currency or a thing of value
received, other than income, for which a consideration of equal
or greater value is not received. The term shall not include the
following:
(1) A gift from a person other than a principal or
lobbyist that is valued at $50 or less. Gifts under this
paragraph shall be limited to $250 annually.
(2) A political contribution reported in accordance with
law.
(3) A gift from a parent, sibling, spouse, child,
stepchild, stepparent, stepsibling, grandparent, grandchild,
parent -in-law , sibling-in-law or other close relative when
the circumstances make it clear that the motivation for the
action was a personal or family relationship, including an
invitation to attend a personal or family social event.
(4) A devise, bequest, intestate estate distribution or
principal distribution of a trust.
(5) A gift available to the public or offered to members
of a group or class in which membership is not related to
being a public official or public employee.
(6) An award or prize given to competitors in any
contest or event open to the public, including a random
drawing.
(7) An award, plaque and other ceremonial item valued at
$100 or less that is publicly presented or intended to be
publicly presented in recognition of public service of the
type customarily bestowed at similar ceremonies or that are
