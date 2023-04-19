Senate Bill 578 Printer's Number 615

PENNSYLVANIA, April 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 615

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

578

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY MUTH, COLLETT, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, L. WILLIAMS,

FONTANA, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, DILLON, CAPPELLETTI,

TARTAGLIONE, KANE AND STREET, APRIL 19, 2023

REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending Titles 23 (Domestic Relations) and 42 (Judiciary and

Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated

Statutes, in child protective services, further providing for

penalties; in limitation of time, further providing for

infancy, insanity or imprisonment, for no limitation

applicable and for other offenses; in particular rights and

immunities, further providing for contracts or agreements for

nondisclosure of certain conduct; and, in matters affecting

government units, further providing for exceptions to

sovereign immunity and for exceptions to governmental

immunity.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 6319(b) of Title 23 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:

§ 6319. Penalties.

* * *

(b) Continuing course of action.--[If a]

(1) A person's conduct under this section constitutes a

continuing course of action if either of the following apply:

(i) A person's willful failure under this section to

report an individual suspected of child abuse continues

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22