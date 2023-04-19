Senate Bill 578 Printer's Number 615

There were 2,179 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,678 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 615
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
578
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY MUTH, COLLETT, KEARNEY, SANTARSIERO, L. WILLIAMS,
FONTANA, HUGHES, HAYWOOD, COMITTA, DILLON, CAPPELLETTI,
TARTAGLIONE, KANE AND STREET, APRIL 19, 2023
REFERRED TO JUDICIARY, APRIL 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending Titles 23 (Domestic Relations) and 42 (Judiciary and
Judicial Procedure) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated
Statutes, in child protective services, further providing for
penalties; in limitation of time, further providing for
infancy, insanity or imprisonment, for no limitation
applicable and for other offenses; in particular rights and
immunities, further providing for contracts or agreements for
nondisclosure of certain conduct; and, in matters affecting
government units, further providing for exceptions to
sovereign immunity and for exceptions to governmental
immunity.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 6319(b) of Title 23 of the Pennsylvania
Consolidated Statutes is amended to read:
§ 6319. Penalties.
* * *
(b) Continuing course of action.--[If a]
(1) A person's conduct under this section constitutes a
continuing course of action if either of the following apply:
(i) A person's willful failure under this section to
report an individual suspected of child abuse continues
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22