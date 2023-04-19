Senate Bill 553 Printer's Number 613

There were 2,181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,679 in the last 365 days.
PENNSYLVANIA, April 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 613
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
553
Session of
2023
INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, MARTIN, SCHWANK, ROBINSON, STEFANO,
BARTOLOTTA, MASTRIANO AND HUTCHINSON, APRIL 19, 2023
REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,
APRIL 19, 2023
AN ACT
Amending the act of July 2, 2019 (P.L.366, No.56), entitled "An
act providing for sports raffles for charity; and making
related repeals," further providing for athletic event
drawing.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 4(e) of the act of July 2, 2019 (P.L.366,
No.56), known as the Sports Raffle Charities Act, is amended and
the section is amended by adding a subsection to read:
Section 4. Athletic event drawing.
* * *
(e) Distribution.--The prize amount of an athletic event
drawing shall be 50% of the total amount collected from the sale
of athletic event drawing tickets. Except as provided under
subsection (f), the other 50% of the total amount collected from
the sale of athletic event drawing tickets shall be donated
[within seven days from the date of the drawing] by the
affiliated nonprofit organization conducting the athletic event
