Senate Bill 553 Printer's Number 613

PENNSYLVANIA, April 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 613

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

553

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY BROOKS, MARTIN, SCHWANK, ROBINSON, STEFANO,

BARTOLOTTA, MASTRIANO AND HUTCHINSON, APRIL 19, 2023

REFERRED TO COMMUNITY, ECONOMIC AND RECREATIONAL DEVELOPMENT,

APRIL 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of July 2, 2019 (P.L.366, No.56), entitled "An

act providing for sports raffles for charity; and making

related repeals," further providing for athletic event

drawing.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 4(e) of the act of July 2, 2019 (P.L.366,

No.56), known as the Sports Raffle Charities Act, is amended and

the section is amended by adding a subsection to read:

Section 4. Athletic event drawing.

* * *

(e) Distribution.--The prize amount of an athletic event

drawing shall be 50% of the total amount collected from the sale

of athletic event drawing tickets. Except as provided under

subsection (f), the other 50% of the total amount collected from

the sale of athletic event drawing tickets shall be donated

[within seven days from the date of the drawing] by the

affiliated nonprofit organization conducting the athletic event

