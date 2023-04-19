Submit Release
Senate Bill 577 Printer's Number 616

PENNSYLVANIA, April 19 - PRINTER'S NO. 616

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

577

Session of

2023

INTRODUCED BY KANE, TARTAGLIONE, L. WILLIAMS, FONTANA, KEARNEY,

HUGHES, COLLETT, HAYWOOD, COSTA, DILLON, CAPPELLETTI,

SANTARSIERO AND STREET, APRIL 19, 2023

REFERRED TO LABOR AND INDUSTRY, APRIL 19, 2023

AN ACT

Amending the act of October 13, 2010 (P.L.506, No.72), entitled

"An act providing for the criteria for independent

contractors in the construction industry and for the powers

and duties of the Department of Labor and Industry and the

Secretary of Labor and Industry; and imposing penalties,"

further providing for definitions, for improper

classification of employees and for criminal penalties;

providing for private right of action; and further providing

for administrative penalties, for retaliation for action

prohibited, for availability of information and for funding.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 2 of the act of October 13, 2010

(P.L.506, No.72), known as the Construction Workplace

Misclassification Act, is amended by adding a definition to

read:

Section 2. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this act shall

have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

