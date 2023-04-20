Conference on Institutional Protection of Fundamental Rights in Times of Crises

SWEDEN, April 20 - On 20–21 April, the Swedish Presidency of the Council of the European Union and the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (FRA) will hold a conference in Lund, focusing on institutional protection of human rights in times of crisis.

Conference participants will discuss how structures to protect human rights in the EU in times of crisis can be made more robust and resilient. What can we learn from past and present crises? How can we best move forward?

“Crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and the climate crisis can severely affect the lives of people and communities in the EU. The Member States must anticipate and be prepared to respond to such crises. In this context, robust and resilient structures to protect human rights are crucial,” says Minister for Gender Equality and Working Life Paulina Brandberg.

Ms Brandberg will speak at the conference, alongside Director of FRA Michael O’Flaherty. Other speakers include Vice-President of the European Parliament Katarina Barley and the new Director of the Swedish Institute for Human Rights, Fredrik Malmberg.