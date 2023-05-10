Cognitive Process Automation Market Size, Share And Growth Trends Analysis For 2023-2032

Cognitive Process Automation Global Market Report 2023 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company's Cognitive Process Automation Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Cognitive Process Automation Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the cognitive process automation global market. As per TBRC’s cognitive process automation market forecast, the cognitive process automation market is expected to reach $11.56 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 12.5%.

The growth in the cognitive process automation market is due to increased use of automation technology. North America region is expected to hold the largest cognitive process automation market share. Major cognitive process automation companies include Arago, Blue Prism, IBM, Kofax, UiPath, Automation Anywhere.

Cognitive Process Automation Market Segments

• By Type: Robotic Process Automation, Intelligent Automation

• By Services: Finance, HR, Procurement, IT Operations

• By Application: Natural Language, Pattern Identification, Locating Knowledge, Machine Learning, Endless Capacity, Speech-To-Text, Biometrics, Handwriting Recognition, Other Applications

• By Industry Vertical: BFSI, Telecom, Information Technology, Logistics, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Other Industry Verticals

• By Geography: The global cognitive process automation industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Cognitive process automation refers to the use of machine learning technology in automation to replace labor-intensive manual operations. This is used to carry out high-value jobs like gathering and analyzing diagnostic data, administering medications, recommending data-based treatment alternatives to doctors, and more, enhancing patient and business outcomes.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Cognitive Process Automation Market Trends

4. Cognitive Process Automation Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Cognitive Process Automation Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

