Fotis Elevators Pvt Ltd leads in the installation, repair & maintenance of all types of Lifts
Fotis Elevators Pvt Ltd is a futuristic and innovative lift manufacturing company piloting to revolutionize the way of living a modern life.”
Mr. Virendra Kumar Sharma
NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In a landscape jam-packed with skyscrapers, high-rise buildings, multistoreys, and apartments, elevators are transforming the process of the gantry.
Fotis Elevators Pvt Ltd is the leading face of the elevator industry with innovative technologies, top-notch maintenance services, a repair team, and the spark of modernization. Keeping the company aligned, the people acting on behalf of the directors of Fotis Elevators Pvt Ltd are Mr. Nitin Sharma, with more than 15 years of experience, and Mr. Virendra Kumar Sharma, with more than 38 years of experience in the respective field.
They have left no stone unturned to excel in lifts' performance and functionality to ensure the safety, quality, and working efficiency of Fotis Elevators Pvt Ltd’ manufactured lifts. At Fotis Elevators Pvt Ltd, they put intelligent engineering minds into engineering elevators based on the comfortability of clients and their customers.
Fotis Elevators Pvt Ltd has delivered dozens of highly large-scale investment projects; however, their major projects encompass installing elevators pan India at some of the will-recognized places, namely Lodhi Hotel, Dhayanchand Stadium, IBIS Hotel, Mahipalpur, DDA Vasant Kunj, K.C Hotel, Panchkula and so on.
Fotis Elevators Pvt Ltd is an ISO-certified company with more than 1000 installations across the country. They deal with residential lifts, hospital lifts, goods-carrying lifts, and other elevators. Fotis Elevators Pvt Ltd also deals with safety devices, quality parts, and maintenance.
At their high-quality manufacturing unit, they manufacture elevators with genuine parts, powerful brakes, and other superior-quality elements to provide users a smooth ride. The company offers regular check-ups to prevent any mishaps before happing and also ensure that the elevator is consuming energy as required.
Keeping energy consumption in check avoids unnecessary electricity bills and makes elevators sustainable while ensuring their long lifespan of the elevator. The maintenance unit prioritizes the safety of the passengers before everything else. Hence, routine check-ups identify even the most minor issues and resolve them quickly, preventing elevators from expensive and prolonged damage.
Repair is a vital process of making technology energy consumption efficient. Repair units, repairs always with genuine and superior quality parts, saving from breaking banks and long-term maintenance, avoiding prolonged inconvenience, and ruling out expensive glitches.
Fotis Elevators Pvt Ltd focuses on efficiency and productivity through its life installation services, improving the overall working performances of elevators. Moreover, they are remodeling the elevator industry by incorporating digital elements into the elevators, such as artificial intelligence-driven elevators, making elevators rope-less to experience flat as a pancake.
