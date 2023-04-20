Epitaxial Wafer Market 2023-2028: Growth, Industry Trends, Size, Share and Forecast Report

Epitaxial Wafer Market Global Report 2023-2028

The global epitaxial wafer market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022. By 2028, It will reach US$ 6.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.2% (2023-2028).

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, "Global Epitaxial Wafer Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", the global epitaxial wafer market size reached US$ 3.2 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.1 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2% during 2023-2028.

An epitaxial wafer, or epi wafer, refers to an epitaxial silicon layer deposited on a single crystal silicon wafer. It acts as the basic building block for semiconductors and is extensively used to produce various semiconductor components. It helps control doping profiles that are not achievable using traditional methods such as ion implantation and diffusion. As a result, epitaxial wafer finds extensive applications in smartphones, laptops, tablets, gaming consoles, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and gyroscopes across the globe.

Download Free Sample Brochure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/epitaxial-wafer-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global epitaxial wafer market is primarily driven by the rising demand for consumer electronics. Moreover, epitaxial wafers are used in numerous devices to support micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) and higher electron mobility. In line with this, the increasing sales of self-driving trucks and electric and autonomous vehicles and the rapid expansion in the automotive industry are positively influencing the market growth. Additionally, the rising use of epitaxial wafers in the automotive industry to track and control temperature, flow, pressure, and level through robots has catalyzed market growth. Besides this, several favorable initiatives by governments of numerous countries to promote the use of light-emitting diodes (LEDs) have propelled the market growth.

Furthermore, several key players are integrating the internet of things (IoT) with epitaxial wafers to enable their advanced applications. In addition, the increasing focus on reducing electricity usage and the rising public awareness about green technology is contributing to the market growth. Other factors, including ongoing research and development (R&D) activities, increasing adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), and technological advancements, are also anticipated to create a positive market outlook.

Checkout Now: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=5291&method=1

Epitaxial Wafer Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global epitaxial wafer market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

GlobalWafers (Sino-American Silicon), II-VI Incorporated, IntelliEPI, IQE PLC, Jenoptic AG, Nichia Corporation, Showa Denko K. K., Silicon Valley Microelectronics Inc., Electronics And Materials Corporation Limited, Epistar Corporation, Siltronic AG (Wacker Chemie AG) and Sumco Corporation.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global epitaxial wafer market based on type, wafer size, application, industry vertical and region.

Breakup by type:

• Heteroepitaxy

• Homoepitaxy

Breakup by Wafer Size:

• 2-4 Inch

• 5-8 Inch

• 9-12 Inch

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• LED

• Power Semiconductor

• MEMS-Based Devices

• Others

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Ask Analyst for 10% Free Customized Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=5291&flag=C

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact:

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: sales@imarcgroup.com

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address: 134 N 4th St

City: Brooklyn

State: NY

Country: United States