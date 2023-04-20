Cyber Situational Awareness Market Research | Industry Trends & Size to Hit USD 152.656 Billion by 2027

Cyber Situational Awareness Market Research

Growing frequency & depth of cyber threats are forcing organizations to adopt advanced cybersecurity solutions offering real-time visibility into IT systems.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A CAGR of 22.6% is expected to record between 2020 and 2027 in the global cyber situational awareness market, which was valued at $31,431 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach $152,656 million by 2027.

Digital technologies now permeate every part of daily life, from basic mobile devices used for communication to sophisticated software and electronics used in applications requiring high levels of security. One recent technology, known as "edge computing," for instance, has acquired a lot of interest in the business world since it lowers the overall latency when retrieving data from specific servers.

Request Sample PDF Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10604

Cyber Situational Awareness Market Dynamics:

The cyber situational awareness market is being driven by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing frequency and complexity of cyber threats, such as malware, ransomware, and phishing attacks, are forcing organizations to adopt advanced cybersecurity solutions that provide real-time visibility into their IT infrastructure. Secondly, the growing adoption of cloud-based services and the proliferation of IoT devices are expanding the attack surface of organizations, making it more challenging to monitor and secure their digital assets.

Thirdly, the rising demand for compliance with government regulations and industry standards, such as GDPR and PCI DSS, is driving the need for organizations to implement effective cybersecurity measures to protect their sensitive data. Finally, the shortage of skilled cybersecurity professionals is pushing organizations to rely on automated solutions that can provide real-time threat intelligence and actionable insights to enhance their cyber defenses. These factors are expected to continue driving the growth of the cyber situational awareness market in the coming years.

Enquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/10604

Cyber Situational Awareness Market Trends:

The cyber situational awareness market is witnessing several emerging trends. Firstly, there is an increasing focus on integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and behavioral analytics to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of cyber threat detection and response. Secondly, there is a growing demand for cloud-based cyber situational awareness solutions that can provide real-time visibility and threat intelligence across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Thirdly, there is an increasing need for automated incident response capabilities that can help organizations quickly respond to cyber threats and minimize the impact of a potential breach.

Fourthly, the market is witnessing a trend towards the adoption of threat intelligence platforms that can integrate and analyze threat data from multiple sources, including internal security systems, external feeds, and open source intelligence. Finally, there is a growing demand for managed cyber situational awareness services, as organizations look to outsource their cybersecurity operations to third-party providers who can provide specialized expertise and round-the-clock monitoring and response capabilities.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/10604

Some of the key players profiled in the report include Cyware, Darktrace, and Firemon LLC, Honeywell technologies, IBM Corporation, MarkLogic Corporation, Palo Alto Networks, SAS and Verint systems. This study includes cyber situational awareness market trends, cyber situational awareness market analysis, and future estimations to determine imminent investment pockets.

Procure Complete Report (488 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: https://bit.ly/3mLBaZf

Similar Reports:

1. Augmented and Virtual Reality Market

2. Active Network Management Market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

