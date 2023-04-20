Eosinophilia-Myalgia Syndrome Market Set to Register a CAGR of 3.28% : Forecast Period 2023-2031 | Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the most recent study by Growth Plus Reports, the global Eosinophilia-Myalgia Syndrome Market is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 3.28% by 2031.

The global market for eosinophilia-myalgia syndrome was analyzed, and it is expected to rise significantly during the forecast period. Eosinophilia-Myalgia Syndrome (EMS) is an uncommon and possibly fatal condition characterized by eosinophilia (an increase in the number of eosinophils, a kind of white blood cell) and myalgia (muscle pain).

Recent Development in the Global Eosinophilia-Myalgia Syndrome Market:

In the EMS sector, major current research and development are focused on finding novel therapies and enhancing diagnostic techniques.

Key Takeaways:

The global prevalence of Eosinophilia-Myalgia Syndrome is driving the market revenue share.

Governments all over the world are increasing their investments in research and treatment of rare diseases.

Several advancements and increasing drug R&D are creating a strong product pipeline.

Eosinophilia-Myalgia Syndrome Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 3.28% from 2023 to 2031 Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Medication, Route of Administration, Distribution Channel, and Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The driving factor for the eosinophilia-myalgia syndrome market revenue is the rising prevalence of EMS and increasing government funding for the research of rare diseases. Furthermore, technological advances, such as precision medicine and gene therapy, are likely to result in more tailored and effective treatment alternatives and result in market revenue growth.

However, a lack of awareness among the population may limit market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Medication

Based on medication, the global eosinophilia-myalgia syndrome market is segmented into muscle relaxants, pain relievers, diuretics, and others. There is no one therapy for EMS, and drugs are often used to manage symptoms rather than cure the disorder. The pain relievers segment accounts for the largest market revenue share due to their rapid effectiveness in pain management.

Segmentation By Route of Administration

Based on the route of administration, the global eosinophilia-myalgia syndrome market is segmented into oral, topical, and parenteral. Due to its ease of administration and patient compliance, the oral segment accounts for the largest revenue share. These are the most widely used segment as these refer to the drugs taken by mouth, such as tablets, capsules, and liquids.

Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channels, the global eosinophilia-myalgia syndrome market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. Due to the ease of availability of various medications, the hospital pharmacies segment accounts for a sizable revenue share in the global market for eosinophilia-myalgia syndrome.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global eosinophilia-myalgia syndrome market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. North America, with its largest revenue share, dominates the global market. Due to the large, well-established healthcare system and favorable environment for developing and implementing novel therapies, genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors are contributing to North America’s large revenue share in the eosinophilia-myalgia syndrome market.

Competitive Landscape

Following is a list of the top market players operating in the global market for eosinophilia-myalgia syndrome:

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Accord Healthcare Limited

Merck & Co., Inc.

Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports studied the global market for eosinophilia-myalgia syndrome in-depth and analyzed the basic market characteristics, significant investment areas, analytics of regional growth, revenue forecast, competitive market players, mergers, and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursement Scenario Epidemiology and Patient Population Forecast to 2031 MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL EOSINOPHILIA-MYALGIA SYNDROME MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY MEDICATION Muscle Relaxants Pain Relievers Diuretics Others GLOBAL EOSINOPHILIA-MYALGIA SYNDROME MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY ROUTE OF ADMINISTRATION Oral Topical Parenteral GLOBAL EOSINOPHILIA-MYALGIA SYNDROME MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL Hospital Pharmacies Retail Pharmacies Online Pharmacies

EOSINOPHILIA-MYALGIA SYNDROME MARKET TOC

