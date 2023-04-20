Telecom Cloud Market 2023-2028: Size, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast Report

Telecom Cloud Market 2023-2028

The global telecom cloud market size reached US$ 34.5 Billion in 2022. By 2028, It will reach US$ 106.0 Billion, exhibiting a CAGR of 19.41% (2023-2028).

BROOKLYN, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, "Global Telecom Cloud Market Size, Share, Growth, Industry Trends, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028", the global telecom cloud market size reached US$ 34.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 106.0 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 19.41% during 2023-2028.

Telecom cloud is a term that describes the transition of the telecommunication industry from conventional landline services to advanced cloud computing systems. It helps manage unpredictable data growth by providing unlimited network capacity, enables efficient utilization of networking resources, and enhances customer experience. It also assists in virtualizing storage, servers, and networks, reducing infrastructure costs and facilitating efficient sharing of resources. As a result, telecom cloud solutions have gained immense traction across various sectors, including banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), media and entertainment, healthcare, government, manufacturing, and transportation.

Market Trends and Drivers:

The global telecom cloud is primarily driven by the shifting preferences of enterprises toward cloud services to enhance operational efficiency and business agility. Moreover, the growing awareness regarding telecom cloud and its lower operating and administrative costs among enterprises has augmented product demand. Additionally, the increasing number of students obtaining online education and individuals working from home due to the recent coronavirus disease (COVID -19) outbreak has catalyzed the market growth. In line with this, the escalating demand for over-the-top (OTT) cloud services and the rising data usage are propelling market growth.

Furthermore, the introduction of industry-specific web real-time communication (WebRTC) solutions and services by key players to meet the surging demand for cost-effective and user-friendly browser-based communication solutions is contributing to market growth. Other factors, including the rising need for rich media content, the emerging digitization trend, increasing demand for virtual environments, growing reliance on smartphones and the internet, and technological advancements, are also anticipated to create a favorable market outlook.

Telecom Cloud Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape With Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the global telecom cloud market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Amazon Web Services Inc. (Amazon.com Inc.), Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Singapore Telecommunications Limited, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, BT Group plc, China Telecom Corporation Limited, Dell Technologies Inc., Deutsche Telekom AG, Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Telstra Corporation Limited, Telus Corporation and Verizon Communications Inc.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the global telecom cloud market based on type, computing services, application, end user and region.

Breakup by Type:

• Public Cloud

• Private Cloud

• Hybrid Cloud

Breakup by Computing Services:

• SaaS

• IaaS

• PaaS

Breakup by Application:

• Computing

• Data Storage

• Achieving

• Enterprise Application

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• BFSI

• Retail

• Manufacturing

• Transportation and Distribution

• Healthcare

• Government

• Media and Entertainment

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

