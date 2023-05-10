Agriculture IoT Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Agriculture IoT Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Agriculture IoT Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the agriculture IoT market. As per TBRC’s agriculture IoT market forecast, the agriculture IoT market size is predicted to reach a value of $20.42 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 9.49 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the agriculture IoT industry is due to the rise in the demand for food. North America region is expected to hold the largest agriculture IoT market share. Major players in the agriculture IoT industry include Deere & Company, DeLaval, Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., Trimble Inc., Raven Industries, AgJunction, Farmers Edge, Inc., Precision Hawk, AgEagle Aerial Sys.

Agriculture IoT Market Segments

● By Component type: Hardware, Software, Connectivity and Services

● By Hardware Type: Precision Farming Hardware, Precision Livestock Hardware, Precision Aquaculture Hardware, Precision Forestry Hardware, Smart Greenhouses Hardware, Others Hardware

● By Farm Type: Large, Mid-Sized, Small Farms

● By Geography: The global agriculture IoT industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Agriculture IoT (Internet of Things) refers to using sensors, cameras, and other gadgets to convert every aspect and action related to farming into data. Agriculture IoT helps in creating large data sets from weather, moisture, plant health, mineral status, chemical applications, insect presence, and many other variables, enabling big data engineers to derive insights about the farm at various degrees of granularity using software algorithms. Agriculture IoT helps farmers use these data to decide how to plant, irrigate, harvest, and more.

