AUTHOR AND KOREAN WAR VETERAN RALPH PILOLLI INTRODUCES A LAND WHERE PHILOSOPHY AND FANTASY MEET

Author Ralph Pilolli takes readers to a land he founded in his book Land of Philantasy
TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, April 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- There are no rules to learning, however, there is one step that no one can miss and that is questioning. Because to question is to understand and to understand is to learn, and Ralph Pilolli agrees with this and embodies it in his book Land of Philantasy.
Land of Philantasy was published in May 2019. It consists of a selection of stories based on the author’s philosophy coupled with fantasy, in forms of short stories and a ditty. Every narrative presents a difficult and confusing situation, which then gets solved in the end.
“As a reader, I was intrigued by the unfolding process of Mr. Pilolli’s writing. From the first story, quite short, to the last much longer one, the author built upon each, creating a bigger and broader fantasy with more detail. As the stories get longer, you have to pay attention to the complexities of the plots to get the full impact of the message in each,” Hollywood Book Reviews says.
In other words, Land of Philantasy is best understood when read.
A father and Korean war veteran, Ralph Pilolli combines subjects that are naturally intriguing, such as the horrid parts of human experience, technology, and the many complexities of nature. He also coined the term ‘philantasy’, meaning his philosophy plus fantasy, to which his book is centered on.
Experience what Pilolli’s fictional yet compelling world can offer, and purchase Land of Philantasy, available on every physical bookstore as well as online—the Barnes & Noble website, Apple iTunes, Google Play, and Amazon.
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
