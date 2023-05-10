Neuroscience Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032
The Business Research Company's Neuroscience Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Neuroscience Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the neuroscience market trends. As per TBRC’s neuroscience market forecast, the neuroscience market size is predicted to reach a value of $41.86 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 5.95 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the neuroscience industry is due to the rising geriatric population. North America region is expected to hold the largest neuroscience global market share. Major players in the neuroscience industry include Alpha Omega Inc., GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, NeuroNexus Technologies Inc., Doric Lenses Inc., Blackrock Neurotech, Axion Biosystems Inc.
Neuroscience Market Segments
By Type: Neuro-Microscopy, Electrophysiology Technologies, Neuro-Cellular Manipulation, Whole Brain Imaging, Other Types
By Service: Instruments And Consumables, Software And Services
By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Labs, Research And Academic Institutes
By Geography: The global neuroscience industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Neuroscience is the study of the human nervous system and brain, which employ cellular, and molecular biology, anatomy and physiology, human behavior and cognition, and other fields to map the brain mechanistically. Neuroscience is used in developing drugs and other treatment and prevention methods for these and aids many other health problems.
