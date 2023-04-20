Việt Nam Medipharm Expo 2023 returns to capital city

VIETNAM, April 20 -

HÀ NỘI — As many as 350 domestic and foreign enterprises will join the 30th Vietnam International Medical and Pharmaceutical Exhibition (Medi-pharm Expo 2023), slated to be held in Hà Nội from May 10-13.

These exhibitors are from 30 countries and territories including the US, Germany, Netherlands, India, Belgium, Taiwan (China), South Korea, Hong Kong, Israel, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, New Zealand and mainland China.

They will showcase advanced equipment and technologies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors in over 500 booths, the event's organisers announced at the press conference in the capital city on Wednesday.

"The exhibition will offer opportunities for enterprises, production, sales and distribution units to find partners, investment cooperation, and distribution of products and technologies to enhance trade promotion and development of the medical and pharmaceutical market in Việt Nam, contributing to enhancing the people's healthcare and protection," Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Health Hà Anh Đức said.

A conference discussing new policies in medical equipment management will be held on the sidelines of the expo.

Other seminars on maxillofacial and maxillofacial aesthetics and new advances in the treatment of immunopathology, diabetes, cardiovascular and neurological diseases, and online B2B business matching, will also be included.

Vietnam Medical Import Export JSC and Vietnam Advertisement and Fair Exhibition JSC will organise the upcoming event at the Hà Nội International Exhibition Centre.

The previous edition attracted over 150 foreign and domestic exhibitors. — VNS