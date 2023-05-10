Global Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Growth Analysis – Market Size, Share, Drivers, Trends, And Companies

Automated Material Handling Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the automated material handling equipment market. As per TBRC’s automated material handling equipment market forecast, the automated material handling equipment market is expected to reach $48.98 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.81%.

The growth in the automated material handling equipment industry is due to rising e-commerce. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest automated material handling equipment market share. Major automated material handling equipment companies include Daifuku Co Ltd., Toyota Industries Corporation, Kion Group AG, Honeywell International Inc., Fritz Schäfer GmbH.

Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Segments

• By Product: Robot, ASRS, Conveyors And Sortation Systems, Cranes, WMS, AGV

• By System Type: Unit Load Material Handling, Bulk Load Material Handling

• By Vertical: Automotive, Metals And Heavy Machinery, Food And Beverages, Chemicals, Healthcare, 3PL, Semiconductors And Electronics, Aviation, E-Commerce, Other Verticals

• By Geography: The global automated material handling equipment industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Automated material handling equipment refers to computerized technologies that exclude human labor, using robots to transfer material from one place to another. It improves efficiency by utilizing time and space by managing, storing, and controlling waste.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Trends

4. Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Drivers And Restraints

5. Automated Material Handling Equipment Market Value And Growth Rate

……

25. Key Mergers And Acquisitions

26. Competitor Landscape

27. Opportunities And Strategies

28. Conclusions And Recommendations

29. Appendix

