Speciality Pesticides Market Size Expected To Reach $171 Billion By 2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Speciality Pesticides Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the speciality pesticides market. As per TBRC’s speciality pesticides market forecast, the speciality pesticides market size is predicted to reach a value of specialty pesticides market is expected to reach $171.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.46%.

The rising demand for food is expected to propel the growth of the speciality pesticides industry. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest speciality pesticides industry share. Major players in the speciality pesticides market include Syngenta(ChemChina), Bayer Crop Science LLC, BASF, Dow AgroScinces, Sumitomo Chemicals Co Ltd., Corteva Agri Science.

Speciality Pesticides Market Segments

1) By Type: Fungicide, Insecticide, Herbicides, Other Types

2) By Origin: Synthetic, Bio-Based

3) By Mode Of Application: Foliar Spray, Soil Treatment, Seed Treatment, Other Mode Of Applications

4) By Application: Grains, Cereals, Oilseeds, Pulses, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Applications

Speciality pesticides are agents or compounds that are used to remove, repel, or control pests such as plant or animal life. Fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops are all common uses for specialised pesticides. Specialty crops are intensively grown plants.

