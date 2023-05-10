Global Separation Machinery Market Is Projected To Grow At A 4.66% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company's Separation Machinery Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Separation Machinery Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the separation machinery market. As per TBRC’s separation machinery market forecast, the separation machinery market size is predicted to reach a value of $108.34 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 4.66 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the separation machinery industry is due to the increasing water and wastewater treatment industry. North America region is expected to hold the largest separation machinery market share. Major players in the separation machinery industry include Alfa Laval AB, GEA Group, ANDRITZ Separation India Pvt Ltd., Sweco, Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha, Russell Finex, Ltd., ACS Manufacturing, Inc.
Separation Machinery Market Segments
By Type: Industrial Centrifuges, Magnetic Separators, Membrane Separators, Stage Separators, Industrial Separators, Evaporators, Other Types
By Application: Life Sciences, Water And Wastewater, Transportation, Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) And Environmental, Industrial Processing, Other Applications
By Sales Channel: Direct Channel, Distribution Channel
By Geography: The machinery global industry is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
The separation machinery is a device that separates particles from a suspension using centrifugal force.
