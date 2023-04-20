Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder

/EIN News/ -- ST HELIER, Jersey, April 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (the "Company") (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) announces that it received notification on April 19, 2023 from Allan Gray Proprietary Limited of a change to its interest in the Company and on April 17, 2023 crossed a particular threshold for notification.



A copy of the notification is below.

Enquiries:

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc

Mark Learmonth

Camilla Horsfall Tel: +44 1534 679 802

Tel: +44 7817 841793 Cenkos Securities plc (Nomad and Joint Broker)

Adrian Hadden

Neil McDonald

Pearl Kellie Tel: +44 207 397 1965

Tel: +44 131 220 9771

Tel: +44 131 220 9775 Liberum Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Scott Mathieson/Kane Collings Tel: +44 20 3100 2000 BlytheRay Financial PR

Tim Blythe/Megan Ray Tel: +44 207 138 3204 3PPB

Patrick Chidley

Paul Durham Tel: +1 917 991 7701

Tel: +1 203 940 2538 Curate Public Relations (Zimbabwe)

Debra Tatenda Tel: +263 77802131



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings